Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

SALISBURY — As the pace of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, Novant Health is asking people to avoid coming to the emergency room for a test.

Rowan Medical Center in addition to other Novant Health hospitals has seen an influx of people coming to the emergency department to receive a COVID-19 test, said spokeswoman Robin Baltimore.

She said that’s not the most appropriate venue for a test because it “heightens the risk of exposure to everyone, including those at high risk.” Receiving a test at the hospital also puts a strain on resources and and affects the speed at which health care staff can provide service to those who need it most, Baltimore said.

Testing for COVID-19 is available at the following locations and times:

• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers in Spencer and China Grove. Call 704-792-2242 for an appointment.

• Fastmed Clinic at 1361 Klumac Road in Salisbury. Call 704-603-1175 for an appointment.

• At Moose Pharmacy of Salisbury at 1408 West Innes St. Testing is conducted 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Call 704-636-6340 for an appointment.

• CVS at 1924 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury. People must book appointments online at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

• A Novant Health clinic at 1904 Jake Alexander Blvd. West. Testing is available every day. Call 704-638-1551 for an appointment.

• Veterans can receive at Test at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center. Call 704-638-9000 for an appointment.

• The Rowan County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Testing is provided by Logistics Health Incorporated. People are asked to visit LHI.care to book an appointment.

• The Medicine Shoppe at 1357 West Innes St. in Salisbury. People can call 704-637-6120 for an appointment.

In the previous two weeks, 1,089 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County. About 18% of tests are coming back positive which is several points higher than the state average of 11.5%.

That total includes 149 positive tests reported on Friday, which is among the highest totals in Rowan county since the start of the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported three deaths in Rowan County last week, but all three occurred the week prior. There have now been 323 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Like cases, hospitalizations continue to rise at sharper rates. In Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, there were 548 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, which was up from 530 the day prior. Of those, 157 are in intensive care.

State data show 227 ventilators are in use in Rowan County’s region and 574 are available.

NCDHHS on Friday celebrated more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administrated in the state and said an increased number of people are getting the shots with the delta variant on the rise.

“This pandemic is not over,” said DHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley. “The delta variant is racing across the state, fueled by high rates of unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are our best tool to slow the spread, save lives and put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. Don’t wait – vaccinate.”

In Rowan County, about 46% of people (65,206 residents) have received one dose of a vaccine and 42% (59,569 residents) are considered fully vaccinated.