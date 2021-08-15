Library’s Summer Reading Program ends with prizes

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library wrapped up another successful Summer Reading Program with prize raffles for each age group and a significant increase in logged reading hours and participation.

Readers of all ages could take part in person at their chosen library branch or online. Activities included a short fiction contest for writers ages 18 and up. The adult winner is Angie Dean for “Sharing is Caring,” which told the story of a kitten abandoned on Halloween and given the name of Tricks. Dean was awarded a certificate and a bag of animal-themed goodies from Critters Gift Shop.

Children ages 10 and under who logged 20 hours of reading time were automatically entered into the raffle. Each branch awarded gift baskets that included an assortment of books, educational games or toys, and gift certificates to South Main Book Company and Critters. RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) winners were Elias Jarrell and Tallulah Ennis. RPL East (Rockwell) winners were Adaline Torres and Augustus Cline. RPL South (China Grove) winners were Lucy Koon and Beverley Hellard. RPL West (Cleveland) winners were Silas Setzer and Eliza Lippard.

Teens ages 11 to 17 who logged their reading hours managed to read almost 4,000 hours in total. Winner of the teen raffle in the five point ticket category was Ariel Mineran, who earned a diamond painting kit. The $10 South Main Book Company gift card went to Lilly Nelson, the cat person mug went to Abigail Drechsler and the dog person mug went to Mikko Zaldivar.

In the 10 point ticket category, the portable hammock went to Abigail Wells, the ant farm went to Samuel Welch, the Squishaboo plushes went to Hannah Welch and Deborah Wells, the inflatable couch went to Mattison Cochrane, the art set went to David Mineran, and the $50 South Main Book Company gift card went to Gracie Lowe. In the 20 point ticket category, the Fitbit Inspire went to James Brincefield, the $100 South Main Book Company gift card went to Henry Nettles and the Kindle Tablet went to Isaac Welch.

For adult readers and 2021 high school graduates, the number of hours read determined a participant’s eligibility for prizes. Wyndham Whynot won first prize, a $75 Amazon gift card. Crystal Nettles won second, a $50 gift card. Tonia Smith and Catherine Dolder both received $25 gift cards as third and fourth, and Jahan and Rumon Islam tied and will each receive a $25 gift card for fifth place.

Winners have until Aug. 31 to pick up prizes at their nearest branch. For assistance, visit your nearest branch or call 980-432-8670.

RPL’s programming will be on hiatus until weekly storytimes resume the week of Sept. 1. Additional programs for all ages are planned system-wide. View the online calendar at rowanpubliclibrary.org.

RPL’s Summer Readers:

Children up to age 5

5 hour readers: JoanMarie B., Mya B., Davis B., Heidi Cr., Avery E., Jackson F., Alexis F., Wayde G., Ava G., Barrett G., Lulu H., Parker H., Zoe H., Ellis H., Kinsley J., Charity J., Elias J., Will K., Aaliyah K., James L., Hadley L., Elena M., Rylee M., Chloe P., Joshua S., Liam T., Hayes V., Wylder W.

10 hour readers: Rivers B., Chris B., Harper B., Wesley B., Abigail C., Kenneth D., Shannon E., Zanna G., Haven H., Amir H., Adrian H., Hudson H., Sawyer K., Felicity K., Deacon L., Grace M., Abrielle N., Adriana P., Colton P., Jasper R., Erni St., Nico W.,

15 hour readers: Juliana B., Willow D., Ezekiel H., Ingrid J., Ava J., Levi K., Stella L., Trevor L., Kade L., Layla M., Lily M., Megan M., John M., Andrew T.

20+ hour readers: Scarlett A., Huckly A., Aaron A., Braxton B., Lauren B., Rowen B., Charlie B., Sadie C., Ella C., Kayden C., Simon C., John C., Everlee C., Dallas D., Nova D., Ira D., Jason E., Louis E., Mary Kate E., Emma F., Caden F., Lucy F., Tzipporah F., Orion G., Bo H., Ryder H., Luke H., Parker K., Lucy K., Antonia K., Remington K., Ben L., Miguel L., Lila Jane M., Camden M., Avery M., Megan M., Owen M., Dylan M., Adelyn N., Everly N., Evan O., Alexander O., Gothan P., Ridge P., Kyley R., Kyley R., Sophie S., Winston S., Colton S., Coleman S., Kolton S., Justin S., Bennett T., Savannah T., Adeline T., Andrew T., Aria U., Mary V., Madeline V., Yazmin V., Fallyn W., Gabriel W., Cole W., Grant W.

Children Ages 6-10

5 hour readers: Katelynn B., Caleb B., Joshua B., Obadiah B., Eleanor B., Colton B., Megan B., Kennedy C., Kendrick C., Micah C., Harper C., Jenna D., Lukas D., Larkin D., Campbell E., Silas E., Eleanor F., Paige F., Anna G., Gwen H., Maia Hook, Ramsey H., Makenna J., Colton J., Payton K., Laney K., Emily K., Eliza L., Jonas L., Lily L., Londyn L., Adalynn M., Cason M., Landon M., Jesse M., Mayla M., Gian-Parker M., Angelina M., Annalise N., Samuel P., Elijah P., Leonardo P., Carly R., Brayden R., Erin S., Bynlynn S., Hugh S., James S., Luke S., Parker T., Londyn W., Madison W., Noah W., Ashton W., Liam W.

10 hour readers: Kingsten B., Wiles A., Zutaeya B., Bailey B., Andrew B., Stella B., Kaden B., Ada B., Ava B., Nora B., Merritt B., Charles B., Mikalyn C., Kingston C., Myles C., Adrien C., Ava D., Evan D., Natia E., Laykaeh E., Violet G., Emily G., Nick H., Kylee H., Marianna J., Madilynn J., Malaysia J., Jaxson J., McKinley L., Aiden L., Maddie L., Gracie M., Ava M., Mackenzie M., Josiah M., Jesse N., Cameron P., Maggie P., Adelia P., Arizona P., Malachi R., Hudson R., Jakob R., Samuel R., Sophia S., Lincoln S., Brooks T., Cannon V., Jackson W., Maisie W., Addison W., Layla W., Tai’Jon W.

15 hour readers: Jake B., Aubrey B., Josilyn B., Joslyn B., Lydia B., Amiyah B., Judah B., Jaciyon C., Bodhe F., Titus G., Ivy G., Lucas H., Brayden H., Alex H., Blevins J., Isaac J., Olivia K., Axyle K., Melena K., Eliza L., Jonas L., Daige M., Jonathan M., Eroq M., Aiden M., Rylann O., Anastasia P., Jude P., Hudson P., Kierstyn R., Kaili S., Noah S., Karlee S., John T., Sarah V., Kennedy V., Kylie W., DJ W., Brooklynn W., Zoey Z.

20+ hour readers: Beck A., Miller A., Josie A., Mattie A., Brooklyn A., Barry B., Sophie B., Annabelle B., Berkley B., Jesse B., Destiny B., Baylor B., Reese B., Emmailyn B., Corinne B., Sawyer B., Madi C., Lela C., Clara C., Agustus C., Gabriel C., Bryson C., Blake C., Ruby C., Henry C., Abbey C., Annah D., Harper D., Harper D., Myles D., Carlee D., Abigail D., Eli D., Shawn D., Carter E., Nolan E., Megan E., Harper E., Fabion E., Trison F., Natialie F., Jaxon F., Easton F., Ursula F., Juan G., Amelia G., Lillie G., Wyatt G., Chelsea G., Audrey G., Olivia G., Trenton G., Silas G., Andy G., Sara G., Lucas H., Violet H., Ava H., Amias H., Violet H., Jace H., Charlotte H., Angel H., Beverly H., Eli H., Natalie H., Braylen H., Ivorie H., Josie H., Aneissa H., Ollie J., Able J., Colton J., Drake J., Natalie J., Jase K., Nolan K., Lily K., Cade K., Kylie L., Silas L., Penelope L., Riley L., Zora M., Caleb M., Carson M., Anna M., Ravynn M., Jackson M., Mara M., Adina-Ela M., Hal M., Layla M., Lydia M., Owen M., Jari M., Anthony M., Amina N., Sadie N., Jacob N., Belle N., Isabella N., Addilyn O., Wyatt O., Annalise P., Patience P., Elijah P., Semaj P., Warren P., Benjamin P., Annalise P., Avalynn P., Braden P., Wyatt R., Stella R., Kate R., Zachary R., Ethan R., Emerson R., Avery R., Maggie R., Jacob S., Lily S., Lilly S., Carson S., Sailor S., Jayden S., Bently S., Noah S., Kinley S., Emaleigh S., James S., Harper S., Luke S., Allison T., Elena T., Neveaha T., August U., Jimean V., Damon V., Langston W., Gabe W., Caroline W., Adelaide W., Abigail W., Andrew W., Caroline W., Margaret W., Kennedy W., Ava W., Tre W.

Teens Ages 11-17

5 hour readers: Sergio B., Natalie C., Carter T., Piper O.

10 hour readers: Keltie C., Taylor D., Sawyer H., Levi K., Gracie L., Tallula N., Ruth P., Ella V., Michael Z.

15 hour readers: Sara C., Grace E., Hailey H., Ariel K., Julia K., Vin N., KaraJoy S., Neveaha S., Trent S.

20+ hour readers: Clara B., Isaiah B., Sissy B., Karen B., Bryan B., Mattison C., Hunter D., Emma Rose D., Tori E., Nicholas E., Annika F., Miciah G., Heaven H., Amelia H., Emalie H., Sage H., Sara I., Zara I., Jordyn J., Luke K., Julia K., Megan M., Ariel M., David M., Lilly N., Henry N., Nicholas N., Scarlett P., Isaac P., Rameza P., Rida P., Elea R., Angie R., Joshua S., Hudson S., Emory S., Gabe W., Hannah W., Isaac W., Samuel W. Abigail W., Deborah W., Gabriel Y., Mikko Z.

Adults 18+

5 hour readers: Kailey B., Walter F., Genie L., Sara M., Matthew M., Jennifer N., Ramona P., Maria R., Barbara S., Laura V.

10 hour readers: Sara B., Grace D., Crystal D., Susan L., Vanessa S., Aaron Y.

15 hour readers: Kelly B., Lauren C., Duane D., Jacob K., Patricia K., Sydney S.

20+ hour readers: Diana A., Sarah A., Kara B., Kristen B., Molly B., Kristan C., Tyra C., Addy C., Jennifer C., Lisa Michelle C., Mandy C., Victoria C., Samantha D., Laura D., Sara D., Catherine D., Erin D., Ali E., Shannon E., April E., Rachel F., Candace F., Lori G., Matthew G., Corey G., Julie G., Catherine G., Jessica H., Jessica H., Bethany H., Erin H., Charlene H., Erin H., Jahan I., Rumon I., Jatana J., Adrienne K., Heather L., Andy L., Eileen L., Victoria M., Lyndsey M., Trisha M., Savannah M., Laura M., Melody M., Crystal N., Jana N., John N., Caron N., Taylor O., Ali P., Colleen P., Jamilet P., Rosalie P., Maria R., Bobbie Jo R., Grace S., Dakota S., Tonia S., Stephanie S., Katelyn S., Crystal T., Mike T., Missy T., Julie T., Peggy T., Kathy V., Sandra W., Missy W., Cynthia W., Denise W., Kristen W., Laura W., Katrena W., Michelle W., Wyndham W., Shugin Y.