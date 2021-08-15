Letter: Tell senators you oppose infrastructure bill

Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, the two U.S. senators from North Carolina, have betrayed the people who elected them.

How? By voting for the infrastructure bill. Don’t be fooled by the name. This bill is not about roads and bridges. Only 1/86th of the trillions is going for that.

This is a trick to move forward the radical agenda of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her crazy squad with social infrastructure, environmental and labor infrastructure. It will “redress historic iniquities” to advance “racial equity.” It creates a “new civilian Climate Corps” to get rid of oil, gas and coal and give millions to build the electric car industry. Right to work laws will be abolished and unions supported, thus increasing consumer prices.

“Environmental Justice” is just a fancy way of getting all the Green New Deal accepted. It is not paid for. No worries. We can print more money. Did you know it creates a pilot project to monitor where you drive and how many miles you drive in a year (and add another tax on each mile)? If you think real estate is high now, wait until all the increased fees are put in place with this bill.

Bottom line: Working Americans will be giving the government more of their hard-earned money as “wealth distribution” progresses in our country. Call Tillis and Burr: 1-202-224-6342 and 1-202-224-3154 and tell them you oppose this Trojan horse. You’re the one who will be paying for it!

— Renee Scheidt

Salisbury