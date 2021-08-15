August 15, 2021

  • 84°

Letter: Barbee should be rejected because of comments

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

I was appalled to read Jonathan Barbee’s comments about our mayor pro tem, Al Heggins.

Mr. Barbee is running for the Salisbury City Council and should be rejected by all Salisburians, no matter what your political affiliation. Ms. Heggins is an elected official and public servant, and should be accorded the respect she deserves.

— Dyke Messinger 

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    • Crime and policing (63%, 275 Votes)
    • Economic development (15%, 67 Votes)
    • Finding retiring city manager's replacement (6%, 26 Votes)
    • Maintaining infrastructure (6%, 24 Votes)
    • Managing the city's finances (4%, 19 Votes)
    • Recruiting and keeping good city staff (3%, 14 Votes)
    • Innovative new projects (3%, 11 Votes)

    Total Voters: 436

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business

David Freeze

David Freeze: Ride stays hot, hilly as trek continues along Texas border

Local

Salisbury VA adopts the Intermediate Care Technician program

Lifestyle

Through summer internship at Wallace & Graham, Sara Pross follows her father’s legacy

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Program ends with prizes

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

Lifestyle

A hidden jewel: Wing Haven a tranquil oasis for the soul

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states

Business

Small gains leave Dow, S&P 500 at new highs

Coronavirus

Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

Nation/World

Rush of troops to Kabul tests withdrawal deadline

Coronavirus

More cities requiring proof of vaccination

Nation/World

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida