Children’s chorus to begin rehearsals

A new children’s chorus is scheduled to begin rehearsals Sept. 7 for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders who would like to sing with a group. Catie Hitzigrath, who teaches chorus at Lexington Middle School, will direct. The group will rehearse at the Arts Academy at Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington. The group will meet on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. Here’s what Hitzigrath has to say about this opportunity:

“I was approached by the Arts Academy at Grace right before COVID hit to talk about the possibility of beginning a chorus for our youth in Lexington and the surrounding areas. My name had been suggested to them by some arts advocates in our community. I have worked with multiple children and youth choirs for the last 15 years and have been teaching middle school for the last seven years. I feel like my teaching experience as well as my connections with other children and youth choir directors across the country gives me the unique experience to provide students in our community with the opportunity to learn and create music together. Directing a youth choir has always been something I was interested in pursuing and we don’t currently have anything like this in our area so I’m excited to start rehearsing with this ensemble.

Singing together is a great experience for people of all ages, but it’s especially important for younger singers. Participating in an ensemble allows not only for increased music literacy and critical thinking skills, but it also allows for students to gain confidence, develop team building skills and provides them with an opportunity to be a part of something that’s bigger than just themselves.

I hope the students learn musical skills, I hope they recognize the benefits of singing together in a choir, and more than anything I hope they see music can open up so many other opportunities that will continue to help them learn and grow in life.”

Scholarships are available. Applications are included on the website. For more information, go to https://gracelexingtonnc.org/arts-academy