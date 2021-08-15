Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grant program.

Grants will be awarded to support a broad range of charitable purposes. Priority will be given to effective programs and strategies that address community needs and will prioritize requests that focus on arts and culture, early childhood and K-12 education, higher education, the environment and human services. All proposed projects must serve the residents of Salisbury.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the proposed project. Previous awards have ranged from $2,500 to $8,000. The foundation will consider awarding up to $10,000 depending on the project. Programs asking for larger grant awards are encouraged to identify additional funding sources and partnerships with other organizations.

To apply for a grant, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com. Applications are due by noon on Friday, Sept. 3.

Contact Alex Wiltberger with further questions at 704-973-4914 or awiltberger@fftc.org.

Positive trends emerge for Rowan in latest jobs report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its July jobs report with multiple positive signs for Rowan County.

Several of Rowan’s top industries experienced significant growth nationwide.

Transportation and warehousing added nearly 50,000 jobs, health care and social assistance grew by more than 45,000 jobs and manufacturing added 27,000 positions.

In total, nonfarm payroll employment across the country increased by 943,000 in July, while the unemployment rate declined by half a percentage point to 5.4%.

“This report shows that our job market and our economy are headed in the right direction,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC president. “We’re optimistic for our area businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.”

The NC Department of Commerce estimates that Rowan County’s unemployment rate is currently 5.0%, just below the national average.

Rowan County Manufacturing Network meeting set for Sept. 16

The Rowan County Manufacturing Network meeting will be held at the new Advanced Technology Center on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

The meeting will explore the Apprenticeship Program offered through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“Our manufacturing community is highly focused on retention and training,” said Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services, “While attraction for new talent is important, it is even more critical that employers give added emphasis to retaining their existing employees. Cross-training and upskilling the existing workforce is one of the best ways to motivate and retain employees.”

The apprenticeship program provides 144 hours of classroom training combined with 2,000 hours of On-the-Job Training per year. Funding is available to help cover the costs of tuition, books, and materials.

The Rowan Manufacturing Network program includes lunch and a tour of the Advanced Technology Center will be available. For more information or to register early, email Kendall@RowanEDC.com.

Rowan EDC, RoleCall work on campaign to attract, retain employees

Companies across Rowan are facing a shortage of employees. This has elevated the importance of retaining current residents in the workforce, as well as attracting new arrivals to the area.

To assist with these efforts, the Rowan EDC has enlisted the services of RoleCall, a start-up talent attraction agency. Per their website, RoleCall “wants to work with you to turn your talent attraction program into a machine that effectively targets, engages and converts new hires and residents.”

Co-founders Tim Carty and Winona Dimeo-Ediger will be in Rowan County on Sept. 8-9 to meet with employers to understand hiring dynamics and to ask current residents how best to market life in Rowan County to potential newcomers.

If you’re interested in meeting with Tim and Winona, contact Jay Garneau or Kendall Henderson with the Rowan EDC to schedule a time during their visit.

Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

DENTON — Project Santa has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable

Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need.

Project Santa will use the gift to provide food to families and individuals in need during Christmas and throughout the year through the Project Santa Food Pantry in Denton, N.C.

“Project Santa is honored to have been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation again this year. Their generous grant will allow Project Santa to provide food to many children and families during Christmas and throughout the year, in the communities Project Santa serves,” said Keith Garner of Project Santa.

New NC Job Ready grants introduced to support workforce training

North Carolina will add a new type of targeted workforce training grant to the state’s economic development toolkit.

Up to $1 million will be available to fund grants during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The NCWorks Commission approved a policy creating the NC Job Ready Workforce Investment Grants during its quarterly meeting. The grant program will be open to local workforce development boards, which in turn support employers in their areas.

Each of North Carolina’s 23 local workforce development boards may apply to the Division of Workforce Solutions within the N.C. Department of Commerce for NC Job Ready Workforce Investment Grants in conjunction with economic development projects.

A grant of up to $50,000 per project can support on-the-job training and incumbent worker training to assist companies that choose to locate or expand in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is globally competitive for many reasons, but chief among them are our diverse, talented people and our ability to train workers with the skills that meet the demands of employers,” said Christopher Chung, chief executive officer of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “Since workforce is consistently the top priority of businesses considering where to relocate or expand, this new grant program positions North Carolina for continued success.”