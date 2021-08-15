August 15, 2021

Ann Farabee column: A season of brokenness

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

By Ann Farabee

If you are in a season of brokenness, you may not want words of advice. You want breakthrough! I understand. I sure have been there. During those difficult seasons of my life, much of my day would be spent going through the motions, watching and wondering how others kept going about their daily routine as if everything was normal. For me, nothing felt normal.

You may be grieving, sick, discouraged, facing a difficult circumstance, in a broken relationship, or dealing with broken expectations. If so, read this with your heart, and let God apply it to your life. If you are not in a season of brokenness, read it with your mind, and use it to encourage others along your path.

I haven’t walked in your shoes. I haven’t traveled your path. But… I can tell you what God has done for me. Here is some of what I have learned in my seasons of brokenness:

Brokenness shows God’s provision. Even the strongest can be broken. It is not a sign of weakness. 2 Corinthians 12:9 says, “My grace is sufficient for you: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”

Brokenness shows God’s plan. It is part of life. John 16:33 says, “In this world, you will have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

Brokenness shows God’s purpose. Your tests become your testimony. 2 Corinthians 4:17 says, “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, works for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”

Brokenness shows God’s providence. We don’t have all the information. Our knowledge is limited. God knows why. We don’t. Deuteronomy 29:29 says, “The secret things belong to the Lord.”

Brokenness shows God’s power. We can’t fix it. God can. Psalm 147:3 says, “He heals the broken in heart.”

Brokenness shows God’s proximity. He is near! Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to those with a broken heart.”

Vance Havner wrote, “God uses broken things. It takes broken soil to produce a crop, broken clouds to give rain, broken grain to give bread, broken bread to give strength. It is the broken alabaster box that gives forth perfume. It is Peter, weeping bitterly, who returns to greater power than ever.”

Having been through seasons of brokenness in my life has more equipped me to help bear the burdens of others as they travel through difficult days. You see, my brokenness has become a weapon of usefulness, and my setbacks were actually setups!

Oh, how my heart hurts for those of you who may be struggling in your season of brokenness. May your good days slowly begin to overtake the ‘not so good’ days, and one day when you least expect it, I know the sun will break through the clouds and begin to shine in your life again.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

