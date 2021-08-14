Little League softball: Rowan improves to 2-1 in pool play

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team bounced back from a lopsided loss and held off New Jersey 5-2 on Saturday night in the World Series.

The victory on Stallings Field at Elm Street Park lifted Rowan to 2-1 in pool play. Other records in Rowan’s Jessica Mendoza Pool are Oklahoma (2-0), Nevada (2-0), Indiana (0-2) and New Jersey (0-3). Either Indiana or New Jersey won’t advance to the next round.

Rowan won against Indiana and New Jersey. The loss was to Oklahoma. Rowan is off Saturday and returns to action on Sunday for its final pool game against Nevada. That game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 1 p.m.

In Friday night’s game, Reese Poole pitched a complete game, walking three and striking out three. New Jersey had seven hits.

Rowan’s advantage was on defense. Rowan wasn’t charged with an error, while New Jersey made five.

Rowan was the visiting team and jumped out front with two runs in the top of the first. Poole and Jordan Dry had singles in the inning.

New Jersey scored a run in the second and Rowan maintained that 2-1 lead to the top of the fifth. Rowan scored four in the fifth. Myla McNeely hit the double that set up the big inning, and Eva Shue singled home a run.

New Jersey scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and got the tying run to the plate in the sixth. Poole caught a popup for the final out.

Rowan will be playing Monday on TV on one of the ESPN networks. Rowan’s seed, opponent, network and game time will be determined by what happens on Saturday and Sunday.

Rowan 200 030 — 5 5 0

New Jersey 010 010 — 2 7 5

Jennie Finch Pool — Virginia 2-0, Missouri 2-1, Texas 1-1, New York 1-1, Arizona 0-3

Jessica Mendoza Pool — Oklahoma 2-0, Nevada 2-0, Rowan Little League 2-1, Indiana 0-2, New Jersey 0-3

Saturday: Missouri vs. New York, Indiana vs. New Jersey, Virginia vs. Texas, Oklahoma vs. Nevada

Sunday: Arizona vs. Texas, Nevada vs. Rowan Little League, Oklahoma vs. Indiana, New York vs. Virginia

Top 4 in each pool advance.

Monday: Elimination games at 10, 1, 4 and 7.

Tuesday: Semifinals at 4 and 7.

Wednesday: Third-place game at 1. Championship game at 5 on ESPN.