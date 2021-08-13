August 14, 2021

  • 91°
Crystal Ann Knight

Kannapolis woman charged with concealing overdose death, hiding body in wooded area

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:04 am Friday, August 13, 2021

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old Kannapolis woman on Tuesday became the third charged with concealing an overdose death.

Crystal Ann Knight was charged with felony concealment of death and transferred to the Rowan County Detention Center from the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. She joins Micheal Joe Banks and Brooke Lynn Griffin, both from Kannapolis, in being charged for concealing the death of Tammy Lynn Becerra, a 46-year-old woman from Landis.

Knight allegedly helped move and conceal Becerra’s body after the woman died from an overdose.

Becerra’s body was found by a passing motorist March 23 in a wooded area near the intersection of Alana Drive and Shuping Mill Road, which is in a rural, unincorporated area of southern Rowan County. The body, which was partially concealed with brush and leaves, had been in the area for several days because of its condition, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Becerra was last seen alive March 19 using narcotics at a house on Canyon Lane in Kannapolis, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Knight received a $2,500 secured bond and was released from the Rowan County Detention Center Tuesday evening after posting bail.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states

Business

Small gains leave Dow, S&P 500 at new highs

Coronavirus

Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

Nation/World

Rush of troops to Kabul tests withdrawal deadline

Coronavirus

More cities requiring proof of vaccination

Nation/World

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

Crime

Kannapolis woman charged with concealing overdose death, hiding body in wooded area

Local

Gray mixture under Bell Tower Green will help grass withstand trampling

Local

HPC approves platform, tunnel installation at train station; new street light near ‘Fame’

News

Charlotte, Wake County growing fast, according to Census figures

Nation/World

Census shows US is diversifying

Local

Court of Appeals overturns multimillion-dollar ruling against Mooresville oral surgeon accused of affair with nurse

Local

Little League softball: Rowan loses in pool play

Kannapolis

Kannapolis breaks ground on new mixed-use development, celebrates completion of Vida

News

NC House approves budget with veto-proof support

Local

Quotes of the week

Sports

Henley’s 62 leads Wyndham Championship

Local

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 12

Crime

Salisbury man sentenced to federal prison for possessing weapon as convicted felon

Education

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional