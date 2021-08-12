Blotter: Aug. 12
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man overdosed Wednesday on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.
• A man reported fraud Wednesday resulting in the loss of $28,000.
• Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 35, was charged Wednesday with having a fictitious license plate and driving while license revoked.
• Arnie Preston Rabon, 32, was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kathy Anne Thompson, 28, was charged Wednesday with driving while license revoked, having a fictitious tag or license plate and failing to register her vehicle.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Ferndale Drive.
• Chioma Ada Nwafor, 37, was charged Wednesday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
• Megan Deshae Honeycutt was charged Wednesday with felony transferring a price tag from goods.
