August 12, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Ellis: All-American

By Post Sports

Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Bralin Ellis

 

From staff reports

Bralin Ellis of the Rowan Express Track Club finished eighth in the shot put at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston with a throw of 27 feet, 8 inches.

The top eight finishers received medals and All-America honors.

Baseball

Owen White (Carson) is back on the mound.

White, a second-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2018, had been on the injured list (hand) since May.

White recently pitched in a game for the Rangers’ team in the Arizona Complex League and was credited with his first pro win.

White pitched two innings with four strikeouts,  one walk and no hits on Tuesday for the Down East Wood Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Mudcats.

•••

Kyle Seager (NW Cabarrus, Kannapolis Legion) hit his 25th homer of the season on Tuesday for Seattle.

It was the 232nd of his MLB career.

He has 72 RBIs this season (tied for 14th in MLB) and 778 for his career.

•••

Corey Seager (NW Cabarrus, Kannapolis Legion) is back from an injury and has been a hot hitter.

He hit his 93rd career homer on Tuesday and is a .294 career hitter in MLB.

•••

Carson’s Hayden Simmerson was clocked at 87 mph on Sunday in a showcase game and pitched his 5 Star Carolina 15U National team into the tournament championship game.

Local golf

GARS members played at the Revival at the Crescent Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 62.37.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Williams with a net of 61.51.

Low ‘C’Flight player was Bobby Miller with a net of 61.08. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Bob Bost with a net of 62.97.

Petrea shot a 68 for low gross, while Miller won low net.

Four members shot or equaled their age. Larry Petrea, 69, shot a 68. Bernard Caldwell, 73, shot a 72. Ed Lockhart, 83, shot an 83. Frank Masingo, 85,  shot an 81.

•••

Calvin Smith  joined  Ralph & Pam Carver to capture first place in the McCanless Couples outing on Sunday.

Fresh off shoulder surgery, Mary Seaford teamed with Gene Seaford and Azalee & David Huneycutt to take second place.

David Huneycutt had closest to the pin. Don Carpenter made the longest putt.

Tennis

Mac Kiger (UNC) is competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series.

Kiger is the grandson of  Salisbury’s Tom Kiger.

Coaching

Cris Leckonby, who coaches girls track and field and cross country at East Rowan, was named  Rowan County Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year.

Catawba athletics

Catawba cross country and track and field student-athlete, Tom Joyce, has been named a second team Academic All-American by the  Sports Information Directors of America.

Joyce enjoyed a stellar career at Catawba, which started as a soccer player before moving to cross country and track his sophomore season. A biology major, he graduated with a 3.98 GPA. He earned the South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award for the highest GPA among the league’s male track & field athletes.

YFL

The deadline for YFL football (grades 2-6) and cheerleading sign-ups is Aug. 15. Register online at http://rcyfl.sportssignup.com/site.

