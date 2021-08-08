Meet some pets of downtown Salisbury, Rowan County businesses

By Janet Ruffin

Let me take you on a tour of some of the shops around the county that have pets to brag about. We will start in downtown Salisbury.

Stitchin Post

Most of us have heard and/or seen the famous Sasha Kitty. She even had a book written about her and the downtown shops back in 2012 called “Sasha Shops Salisbury.” At that time, I was playing the life-sized Sasha Kitty and got to autograph the books.

The first cat in the shop was Nitwit, and he was there from 1990-2006. As Nitwit began to age, Pam Coffield, the owner of Stitchin Post located at 104 S. Main St., decided it may be a good idea to bring another kitty into the shop. A friend of the shop saw an ad in the paper looking for a good home for a mother cat.

“I carried that phone number around for a couple of weeks before I called,” Pam said.

She said she knew the cat would probably be gone, but as luck would have it not a soul had reached out. It was meant to be that Pam would come and find a skinny, scrawny and sweet kitty that blossomed into the beautiful shop cat that we have all come to love.

When you are in the Stitchin Post, where you can find just about everything, be sure to look around for Sasha to be sitting somewhere watching you!

AnnaCraig Boutique

I got in touch with Drew Myers, owner of AnnaCraig Boutique, located at 100 West Innes St. This shop has two adorable dogs in their shop from time to time.

There’s Wrigley, a Maltese, who is 9 years old and Marlin, a yellow lab who is 3 years old. I remember Wrigley from when this shop opened 7 years ago. He has apparently shown Marlin the ropes of how to welcome everyone to the shop when you come in! When you come in the shop for all the current fashions, be sure to ask for these two sweeties.

Oxford and Lee

Karlee Eagle of Oxford and Lee, located at 103 N. Main St., has two adorable dogs in her men’s and women’s upscale shop. Maggie is 5 years old and a golden doodle. Then, you have Tucker, who is a double doodle! Both of them love customers and will lay in the window of the shop from time to time, enticing customers to come in and give them some attention. Be sure to give them a rub on the head while you are shopping all the great clothing.

Hive

When you come in to fix yourself a live terrarium or shop all the local artist items in Hive, you will likely be greeted by Casper … the friendly dog! Casper is owned by Michelle Pentoney, who is the owner of Hive, located at 126 E. Innes St. Casper is a rescue, believed to be 6-7 years old and is a shepherd and lab mix. Be sure to give him a pet on the head when you come in!

Barnhardt Jewelers

Debbie Barnhardt, owner of Barnhardt Jewelers located at 112 E. Innes St., has a miniature poodle named Abby in her shop.

“She loves to jump up on the showcases while we are showing diamonds! It’s really cute,” Debbie said.

Apparently, this 7-year-old little lady also likes to copy cat all the grandchildren whether it’s in the pool or sliding down the slide with them! If you go in the shop just find Debbie and Abby, her little shadow” will be close by!

The Lettered Lily

When you step inside The Lettered Lily on 113 W. Fisher St., owned by Taylor Durham and Megan Ferden, for all of your stationery needs, be sure you look for this beautiful boy, Fisher.

He is appropriately named for the street where this beautiful shop is located. Fisher is a 3-year-old, black, male kitty. They got him from a customer who had his mother. He’s been in the shop since he was a baby. Fisher would love to greet you and then, as most cats do when he’s finished, he will just leave you be!

Critters of Salisbury

Critters of Salisbury, located at 125 S. Main St, has two beautiful cocker spaniels in their shop. Madeline is 13 years old and Mable is 11 years old. Madeline is a blonde or “buff” color and Mable is a beautiful black dog.

You can find them in the shop every day, except for every other Thursday when they go to the day spa. Lucky dogs!

The Thread Shed

A little-known fact is that The Thread Shed, located at 133 S. Main St., has a precious pup inside that belongs to the owners Dave and Cindy Loflin. His name is Archie.

Archie is a rescue that is they think is a mix of Australian shepherd and a cattle dog. Archie is believed to be around the age of 2. You may not see him too much because he likes to stay close to Cindy when she is embroidering.

“He’s our dog, but he really belongs to Cindy,” Dave said.

Cut Up and Dye

I was walking down the street and popped in to say hello to Lelia Faries, owner of Cut Up and Dye at 117 W. Innes St. I was greeted by Lola, a beautiful French Bulldog! After tons of doggy kisses, I knew Lola deserved a mention along with all the other beautiful pets in Salisbury.

Now, out and about in the county.

As I was calling around to the different towns, I was given a few businesses to check out because of the precious pets they had inside.

N.C. Transportation Museum

If you have spent any time at the N.C. Transportation Museum, located at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive in Spencer, then you have surely seen Mookie, the beautiful white and black cat!

Mookie is quite the ham I am told, and likes to photobomb visitors! Mookie is a friendly cat that can pop up just about anywhere according to Betsy Mowery.

“One time we were taking a vehicle to a parade site and they stopped for gas and Mookie had apparently been asleep inside the vehicle. She jumped out when they stopped and was quickly rescued and returned to her home,” Mowery said.

She’s even been known to ride around with the police officers at night when they make their rounds at the museum. She loves all the kids and visitors, and she might just join your group if you are there for a tour. Don’t worry. She is very loved, microchipped and helps to control any unwanted varmints that may wander around.

Harwood Signs

I was told right off the bat to check out Harwood Signs and see their sweet Ivey.

A customer and friend of theirs said she goes to Harwood Signs, owned by Drew Harwood and located at 105 Depot St. in Granite Quarry, just to visit Ivey! A beautiful bor-doodle that is 3 years of age. Weighing in at about 40 pounds, this loving dog greets customers and “stands on their feet so they can’t leave,” according to Drew. I don’t think you will have to look for her because she will find you!

Dr. Collins Chiropractic Services

So, the same lady that loves on Ivey also loves on another precious baby. Her name is Stella, and she is a 4-year-old teacup yorkie and belongs to Dr. Collins and his wife, Faith.

During the day, Stella, all 2.5 pounds of her, guards the building on her perch that sits in front of a window. She guards the office from any cats that may walk by!

Stella also greets the customers at their location on 138 Mocksville Ave. in Salisbury. I’m sure she isn’t spoiled at all!

Janet Ruffin writes regular blog posts on YourRowan.com, a website started by county government to promote good stories in the community.