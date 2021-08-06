August 6, 2021

Ivan Huerta

Winston-Salem man charged with drug trafficking on I-85 in Rowan County

By Staff Report

Published 12:05 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

SALISBURY — A Winston-Salem man faces drug trafficking charges after being stopped on Interstate 85 on Monday.

Ivan Huerta, 37, was stopped by members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit and Special Investigations Unit for a traffic violation. After deputies smelled marijuana during the stop, they used a K-9 to sniff around the vehicle. When the K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, deputies had probable cause to conduct a search, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

Inside, deputies allegedly found 58 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 4 grams of marijuana.  He also was found to be in possession of cocaine after he was booked into jail, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Huerta’s full list of charges is:

• Felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Felony trafficking schedule two drugs by transport.

• Felony trafficking schedule two drugs by possession.

• Felony introducing narcotics into a jail facility.

• Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

