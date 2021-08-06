August 6, 2021

Quotes of the week: Aug. 6

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 6, 2021

“You may choose to not get the vaccine, but please know COVID-19 may choose you,” he said.

— Anthony Davis, Livingstone College chief operating officer, on the college’s requirement that students and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine

“That forklift feeds people.”

— Stephen Bullock, Power Curbers president, on the purchase of a new forklift at Rowan Helping Ministries.

“Cities and towns are where the rubber meets the road when it comes to determining infrastructure needs and then facilitating the meeting of those needs.”

— Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander

“He’s a leader, a captain, one of the best humans that you’ll find. It’s huge for us to have Noah’s experience. As a sophomore, we asked him not to lose games. As a junior, we saw him go out there and win some for us. As a senior, he should light up the stat sheet and be one of the county’s top players.”

— West Rowan High football coach Louis Kraft, who was talking about his team’s quarterback Noah Loeblein.

“”I’m going to tell you the most important things you need to know about me. And that is I was raised in a God-fearing, Bible-believing, Christian, conservative, military family.”

— April Wood, who won election to the N.C. Court of Appeals in 2020 and is running for N.C. Supreme Court

“I commit that we will lead with integrity to fulfill the mission of education all of our students in a safe, healthy, joyful and caring environment.”

— Tony Watlington, RSS superintendent in an opinion column about the start of a new school year published Tuesday

“I’ve been called to do this work. It’s very rewarding to make sure our students and children in the community are taken care of.”

— Lisa Altmann, Rowan-Salisbury Schools nutrition director

“Collaboration is key here.”

— Sharon Hovis, Spencer alderwoman and former East Spencer police chief, who was speaking at a National Night Out event put on by the two towns.

“My goal is to get bigger, faster and stronger over the next three years and hopefully, I can put myself in position to be drafted again (in 2024)”

— Vance Honeycutt, who is headed to the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill to play baseball and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in this year’s draft.

