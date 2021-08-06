August 6, 2021

  • 82°
Markese Robinson, left, and Giana Alexander, right.

Half-million-dollar bond, series of drug charges for pair stopped near Faith Road

By Staff Report

Published 1:18 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

SALISBURY — A 25-year-old man is in jail with a half-million-dollar bond and a 20-year-old woman faces a series of drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday near the intersection of South Avalon Drive and Faith Road.

Markese Devon Robinson of Salisbury was charged with possession of firearms by a felon because of several previous convictions. He was out of jail on bond for a pending charge of attempted murder for a 2020 incident during which Robinson allegedly shot a man near the intersection of West Cemetery and North Caldwell streets.

Because of the recent charge and his criminal history, Robinson received a $570,000 bond and was still in jail Friday afternoon.

Giana Louise Alexander of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $3,000 bond and was released from jail on bond.

The drug charges stem from 67 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine found in the car during the traffic stop. Robinson’s gun charge comes from a 9 mm Glock handgun with a large-capacity magazine found in the vehicle, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Half-million-dollar bond, series of drug charges for pair stopped near Faith Road

Crime

Winston-Salem man charged with drug trafficking on I-85 in Rowan County

Business

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Education

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Local

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

Local

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Crime

Court of Appeals upholds murder convictions for 2016 slaying of Salisbury woman

News

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 5

Coronavirus

For first time since February, Rowan records two COVID-19 deaths in one day

Crime

Salisbury man receives up to 20 months for carrying gun while subject to domestic violence order, having fake license plate

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 vaccination numbers see major improvement after inclusion of new data

News

Top shot: World champion skeet shooter conquers competition, helps grow sport

Business

Local cultural institutions receive funding from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program

Local

David Freeze: New Mexico brings mostly flat roads

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers reflect on summer institute

Education

Education briefs: Superintendent awards excellence in educational performance

Kannapolis

Mayor Alexander talks infrastructure, growth with Kannapolis, Concord mayors on ‘Charlotte Talks’ radio show

Legion baseball

Baseball: Honeycutt excited, humbled by being drafted

High School

High school football preview: Falcons have experienced offense

Local

Olympics: Livingstone graduate Hayes among final eight in 400

Local

Freeze: Day 9 — What makes the best day

Crime

Salisbury Police talk worsening crime data, initiatives at first Neighborhood Action Group meeting