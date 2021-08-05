August 5, 2021

Connie Rheinecker

RCCC names new foundation director

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Connie Rheinecker as the new director of the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation. The Foundation raises and manages funds that support the College’s mission, including student scholarships.

Rheinecker, who assumed the role on June 30, will be responsible for managing fundraising and financial operations for the Foundation, including coordinating fundraising events and working with individuals, grantors, government, organizations, and businesses who support the College.

“Rowan-Cabarrus is a high quality, innovative institution with dedicated leadership, faculty and staff,” Rheinecker said. “I feel honored by the opportunity to grow critical resources necessary to support the success of students, faculty and our community through Foundation scholarships, mini-grants and so much more.”

Rheinecker most recently served as Area Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, where she managed the overall operations of the Cabarrus County program, aligning customer needs with agency policies and focusing on strategic fund development growth.

Rheinecker holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and biology from the State University of New York and a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals NC’s Charlotte chapter, a graduate of Leadership Cabarrus, a current board member of the Rotary Club of Concord, and a former Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas Manager of the Year. She lives in Kannapolis with her husband, Scot, and their three children.

“We are confident that Connie is the right person to lead the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation toward continued growth and support of the College’s mission,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement and Community Relations at RCCC. “She brings the knowledge and experience to take the Foundation to the next level as we continue to serve our students and help them achieve their goals.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation was established in 1991 and exists to raise and manage funds and enhance relationships that support the work and mission of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The Foundation aims to set the standard of philanthropic support for 21st century learning.

Each year, approximately $130,000 in scholarships are awarded by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation to students through endowed and annual scholarships. Money is also set aside to help students through the Student Emergency Fund.

The Foundation also holds an annual golf classic to raise funds to support the College’s highest priority needs, including funding for student scholarships, emergency funding, student impact grands, capital projects and more. This year’s Rowan-Cabarrus Golf Classic will be held on October 15, 2021, at the Country Club of Salisbury.

“We are pleased that Connie Rheinecker has joined Sarah Devlin’s team as director of the Foundation,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “The work of the Foundation is instrumental to the growth of our institution and our continued ability to provide robust support for our students.”

