August 5, 2021

Submitted file photo by Gregory Deas Livingstone track star and graduate Quanera Hayes competes Friday in the finals of the 400-meter race.

Olympics: Livingstone graduate Hayes among final eight in 400

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

Staff report

TOKYO — Livingstone graduate Quanera Hayes has advanced to the women’s 400 meter final in the Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old Fayetteville native ran in the first of three heats Wednesday morning and placed fourth, but her heat proved to be the fastest heat.

The top two in each of the three heats advanced, along with the two fastest times from the rest of the sprinters. Hayes’ clocking of 49.81 seconds would’ve been good for second place in either of the other two heats.

Heat winners were Stephenie Ann McPherson (Jamaica), Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) and Shaunae Miller-Ubo (Bahamas).

Other qualifiers were Candice McLeod (Jamaica), Roxana Gomez (Cuba), Jodie Williams (Great Britain) and Hayes and USA teammate Allyson Felix.

McPherson was fastest in the semifinals with a 49.34 clocking, but it’s tight. Williams had the “slowest” time and ran 49.97.

The final is set for 8:35 a.m. EDT on Friday.

 

