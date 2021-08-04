August 4, 2021

  • 64°
JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST Salisbury’s JyMikaah Wells get tackled by Carson’s Connor Floyd during a game in 2019.

High school football: First games on Aug. 20

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — It’s been less than three months since Salisbury won the 2AA football state championship, but a new season has started.

Official practice got under way on Monday.

Scrimmages will be held during the week of Aug. 9-13, including the Rowan County Jamboree at Salisbury High on Aug. 13.

The regular season starts on Aug. 20 with a bang, with Salisbury at West Rowan and North Rowan at East Rowan. Carson hosts Statesville. South Rowan is home against Parkland. A.L. Brown is at North Meck. Davie is home against Mooresville.

Returning standouts in Rowan County include rising junior Salisbury running back JyMikaah Wells, who had 1,472 rushing yards in 11 games in the spring season and scored 16 touchdowns.

The Post’s football previews will kick off with West Rowan in the Aug. 5 print edition.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Health

Salisbury City Council will return to virtual meetings, require face masks in city buildings

Landis

Landis goes big with two helicopters for National Night Out

Local

Spencer and East Spencer join forces for National Night Out

Local

City Council approves Grants Landing development on Rowan Mill Road

Education

In lighter-than-usual year, RSS nutrition staff serve more than 100,000 summer meals

Nation/World

CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

Nation/World

Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges

News

More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid Delta variant

Crime

Appeals court tosses China Grove man’s murder conviction, citing lack of evidence

Crime

Two men charged with robbing, killing Gold Hill woman

David Freeze

Day 8 for Freeze brings trooper, tunnel and more climbing

Education

Back to School: A message from RSS Superintendent Tony Watlington

Education

Salisbury’s colleges take different approaches to COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

Back to school: COVID-19 in RSS, K-12 schools

Local

Rowan County commissioners approve agreement for millions in opioid settlement funding

High School

Fall sports: Official practice begins

News

Nancy Stanback remembered for compassion, philanthropy

News

David Freeze: Finally a day that met expectations

Education

Back to School: Getting to know RSS schools

Education

Back to school: From public to charter, Faith Elementary won’t miss a beat

News

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

Nation/World

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Education

Turbyfill remembered for years working to help students

Local

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out