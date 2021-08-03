Salisbury man charged with robbing, killing Gold Hill woman

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old Salisbury man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of 79-year-old Judy Eller Hoffner.

Robert Maurice Singletary of Old Mocksville Road was charged Monday with murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and felony breaking and entering. He was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Grace Church Road, according to his arrest report.

Hoffner, who lived on Wyatt’s Grove Church Road in the Gold Hill area, was found dead in her home by a family member around 8 p.m. on June 10. Detectives found evidence of a break-in during their investigation and paid extra to send items to a lab operated by the Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office instead of the North Carolina state lab because of a faster turnaround time.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what led deputies to Singletary.

The Salisbury man has a criminal history that includes multiple convictions for robbery and breaking and entering. In July, Singletary also was charged with robbing a man while the victim was in his car at the Dollar General on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.