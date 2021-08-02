August 2, 2021

  • 68°

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

By News Service Report

Published 12:16 am Monday, August 2, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A former employee at a game room and arcade has been arrested after police said he shot three people when he returned to rob the Charlotte business.

Officers called to Fish House North, a game room and arcade, for a report of a robbery, found three employees had been shot, news outlets report. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The wounded employees told police that a man wearing a hooded jacket over his head and a mask came to the door and when he was asked to reveal himself, he refused and grabbed the door to get inside.

Once inside, police said the man shot three employees and demanded money and property, then ran off. As officers spoke with the victims, they learned that the alleged suspect was Robert Barringer, a former employee who had been terminated.

After detectives interviewed Barringer, he was charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied property, first-degree kidnapping and firearm by felon, police announced Friday. It’s not known if Barringer has an attorney.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected from western heat

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Nation/World

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 33 during narcotics roundup