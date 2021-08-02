August 2, 2021

  • 68°
Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Monday, August 2, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY – An apartment complex on Statesville Boulevard known as Britton Village is complete and has been issued a temporary certificate of occupancy by the Salisbury Planning Services Department pending final stormwater management requirements.

A reader asked about the development’s status and when people can start leasing units. The answer, says Wynnefield Properties Project Manager Matt Raab, is that some people are already moving in. Britton Village, which is in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard, has a waiting list of people who have requested information on units, Raab said.

“The city of Salisbury has a huge need for affordable housing,” Raab said.

There are 80 units in the Statesville Boulevard development. While Raab said the units are in high demand, there are restrictions for who can qualify because it is an affordable housing development. The rent for properties that are part of the Affordable Housing Program are 40% to 60% of the area’s median income. Raab said anyone interested in applying for a unit can call Wynnefield’s corporate number at 336-454-6134.

Salisbury Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer told the Post permits for the project were issued on Dec. 23, 2019 and there have been no changes or reissuances since then

The $11.5 million affordable housing project was awarded $500,000 federal grant in 2019. That grant funding came from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at the request of U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected from western heat

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Nation/World

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 33 during narcotics roundup