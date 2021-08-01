Letter: Clarification needed about park delay

I want to compliment Natalie Anderson on her story in The Post Wednesday, July 28, about the lighting challenges we face at the park.

When I spoke with her, I should have clarified that the delay we faced receiving permission from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), 18 days, is not the reason the lighting installation could be delayed. It is due to numerous factors. The city of Salisbury staff and HPC have been supportive of our efforts in numerous ways to design and build a beautiful park in downtown Salisbury.

The park will soon belong to the City for the enjoyment of everyone.

— Dyke Messinger

Salisbury