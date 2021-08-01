Letter: Cancel culture mob got its way

The article on relocating “Fame” published Sunday (“Fame monument relocated to cemetery”) again downplays the fact that the monument is being placed in an isolated, overgrown tract of land bounded by railroad tracks.

It is really not easy to find by visitors and tourists not familiar with this “out of the way” plot of land.

The comments of the “local philanthropist” are downright laughable. “Fame” should still be where she was, but the “Cancel Culture mob” got their way. So very sad!

— Don Pruitt

China Grove