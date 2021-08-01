August 1, 2021

  • 75°

Darrell Blackwelder: When can you prune trees and shrubs?

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 1, 2021

Pruning is constant part of gardening regardless of the season. Seems like everybody has a pruning question, generally when the weather changes or a change in the season. Master Gardeners always keep a pair of pruners in their pocket because “there is always something to prune.” Pruning is a necessary gardening function that needs be done on a regular basis.

July is really not the time to do major pruning of trees and shrubs, however you may prune out dead branches and implement minor cosmetic cuts. Damaged or dead branches need to be removed as soon as possible to prevent further damage, disease or insect infestation.

Trees with lower limbs often impeding mowing and other maintenance chores should also be pruned. Many ask about coating exposed cuts with pruning paint. Pruning paint is really of no benefit to the plant. Studies have suggested that the paint may actually cause problems later with fungus growing underneath the paint.

Warm, rainy conditions cause many trees and shrubs to shoot up water sprouts or excessive growth. Crape myrtles are a good example of a plant that is constantly sends up water sprouts that should be removed with no adverse problems to the tree. So if you want remove water sprouts overgrowth, now is the time, however, severe pruning of hollies and other shrubs should be done in early spring. Severe pruning in the fall yields an unsightly mass of sawed off stubs throughout the winter. Also, winter damage is quite possible from unseasonably week of warm weather immediately followed by a cold freeze. Extreme pruning of crape myrtles now and into the fall often results in winter damage or poor bloom set. Azaleas and other spring blooming ornamentals set their blooms in late summer. Pruning these now eliminates much if not all of the spring flowers. Upright shrubs such as Nellie R. Stevens and Foster’s No. 2 hollies need constant pruning throughout the summer months. The terminals should be tip-pruned to increase branching density and prevent them from becoming leggy.

There are some exceptions with some plants. Birch and maple trees should be pruned in early fall with leaves remaining on the tree. These trees bleed excessively if pruned in the early spring.

Pruning can be a very simple task of removing water sprout from a vigorous holly or with a bonsai which require hours of deliberation. More complete information about pruning can be found on the web at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/pdf/general-pruning-techniques/2014-09-29/general-pruning-techniques.pdf

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected happens on trip so far

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Nation/World

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 33 during narcotics roundup

Local

Crews respond to fire at Rowan County Landfill

Nation/World

$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears Senate hurdle

College

College-bound North Carolina football player shot to death

Legion baseball

American Legion baseball: Rowan bounces back behind Schenck, reaches semifinals today

Education

Johnson C. Smith, Pfeiffer universities among latest to pay off student debts

Kannapolis

American Legion baseball: Kannapolis ends season

Business

Evictions looming as Congress refuses to extend ban that expires today