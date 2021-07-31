July 31, 2021

College-bound North Carolina football player shot to death

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 31, 2021

ST. PAULS, N.C. (AP) — A standout high school football player who had signed to play at  Fayetteville State University has been shot to death, according to a sheriff’s office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Marqueise Coleman, 19, of St. Pauls was shot early Thursday, news outlets reported.

The news release said Coleman was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

“He was such a good guy, such a great mentor. The kid was just a tremendous human being and what we want student-athletes to aspire to be,” said St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer.

Coleman led St. Pauls High School to the state 2-AA high school championship game as a running back. For part of last season, Coleman led the state in rushing yards and was among the top five in the nation.

Investigators are interviewing individuals who may have information about Coleman’s slaying, the sheriff’s office said.

