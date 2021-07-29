July 29, 2021

Letter: Do your own research

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

This is a response to the letter published July 20 by Renee Scheidt (“Print some facts about COVID instead”).  Her letter is not about “facts.” It’s about opinion.  In the Great Barrington Declaration, drafted at the American Institute for Economic Research, Dr. Kulldorff and two others describe an alternate approach to COVID. They suggest that individuals at a lower risk be allowed to resume their normal lives. The declaration claims that increased infection of those at lower risk would result in “herd immunity,” which would protect those at higher risk.

Dr. Alexander, an advisor to Michael R. Caputo, the former assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration proposed something similar. He urged top health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 and allow millions of Americans to be infected by the virus.

Both of their approaches were rejected because they would be likely to lead to many hospitalizations and death.

Maria Crisler basically does not agree with lockdowns and masking to prevent COVID. She claims that your immune system will take care of the virus, and something must be wrong with your immune system if it doesn’t

The Stanford study claiming masks are “worthless” has been disavowed by the university. This is fake and has been debunked.

Yes, more children have died from the flu in the year past than from COVID. This is being investigated, but it may be because children have for the most part been kept away from school and other typical children’s activities.

Please don’t believe Renee Scheidt or me.  Do your own research.

— Roger Hull

China Grove

