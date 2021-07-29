July 30, 2021

  • 79°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Jackson Park Elementary P.E. teacher Kyle Kelly escorting students to their bus at the end of the day on Nov. 2.

Kannapolis City Schools will ‘strongly recommend,’ not require masks

By Carl Blankenship

Published 9:00 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

KANNAPOLIS – In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education adopted a set of COVID-19-related safety recommendations that include a recommendation, not a requirement, people on school campuses wear masks.

In announcing its decision, KCS said its school board “voted to strongly recommend masks for all K-12 students and all KCS staff, especially for those who are unvaccinated.” But the phrase “strongly recommend” means students and staff will not have to wear masks outdoors or indoors while at schools. Masks will still be required on buses.

KCS Board Chair Todd Adams said the district intends to comply if a new mask mandate is passed down by the state. He said KCS believes the state will still require masks on buses, too, but direction of the state on the issue is “clear as mud.”

The mask policy was only part of recommendations the KCS board accepted from Superintendent Kevin Garay on Thursday. The recommendations include policies for social distancing and quarantining, all based on the Strong Schools N.C. Toolkit. The tool kit is a continually updated document from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that outlines COVID-19 pandemic requirements and recommendations for school districts.

The current version of the tool kit says districts should require masks, but it does not mandate they do so.

Compared to some of the other decisions he’s voted on during the pandemic, Adams said Thursday’s vote was one of the easiest.

“It’s a personal decision,” Adams said. “So much of this whole thing is.”

During the school year, KCS shifted schedules multiple times. It sent elementary students to school five days per week in November after the state loosened restrictions in October, but ahead of winter break KCS decided to begin the second semester remotely.

Cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths worsened throughout December and into January, and the board extended remote learning to mid-February before bringing students back to classrooms two days per week and finishing out the year on a full time, in-person schedule as the pandemic retreated.

Cases have been climbing for an entire month. There were 3,268 new cases reported in North Carolina on Thursday. On July 1, there were 296.

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education made masks optional across the board on July 12 before the tool kit removed the mask requirement.

Rowan County is labeled as a high transmission area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The classification comes with a recommendation the CDC is rolling out in similar areas: people should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Cabarrus County also is labeled a high transmission area.

In issuing its guidance, the CDC cited incidents of the Delta variant of the virus evading vaccine immunity in limited circumstances. However, the variant is overwhelmingly spreading among people who are unvaccinated.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Kannapolis man gets 180 months in prison after $100,000 worth of narcotics found in his apartment

Crime

New court date set for county commissioner’s driving while impaired case

Crime

Man arrested for pair of Salisbury convenience store robberies

Coronavirus

Governor changes course on masks amid worsening trends from delta variant

Coronavirus

Vaccination rules for federal workers toughened

Local

Mayor Alexander joins coalition of NC mayors urging passage of bipartisan infrastructure package

Local

New forklift’s arrival ‘a joyous moment’ for Rowan Helping Ministries

Local

Quotes of the week

East Spencer

Spencer, East Spencer hosting joint National Night Out

Business

Backcountry and Beyond prepares for move to downtown Salisbury

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will ‘strongly recommend,’ not require masks

Business

Ahold Delhaize hopes to add 100 new employees at Salisbury distribution center

Local

Cooler weather on the horizon for Rowan after heat wave

Crime

Blotter: July 29

Local

Downtown residents, business owners say noisy construction is A-OK, sign of progress to come

Business

County unemployment rises in June, positive job growth seen in leisure and hospitality sector

Local

NC poet laureate will speak during historical marker celebration, talks about life, race

Local

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

Education

High school fire academy lets seniors jump start a service career

News

Country Club of Salisbury unveils renovated clubhouse, plots additional upgrades

David Freeze

David Freeze: Biggest adventure day coming next

Local

South Ellis Street in for improvements because of $100,000 grant for BlockWork

Local

Little League softball: Rowan drops regional final, but moves on

Education

Catawba students, grads make it out to the ballpark for summer of baseball