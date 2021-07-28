July 28, 2021

  • 91°

Little League softball: Rowan plays for regional championship, qualifies for World Series

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

 

 

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Rowan Little League 12U softball won its third straight game in the Southeast Regional on Tuesday morning.

It was a big one, a 3-0 victory over Virginia in the winners bracket final.

The win moved Rowan into today’s regional championship game, and with the top two from each of five USA regions qualifying for the World Series this year due to COVID eliminating the international entries, it put defending champion Rowan back in the World Series. The venue for the World Series will be Greenville, N.C., Aug. 11-18.

Rowan’s opponent in the regional championship game hasn’t been decided yet.

Georgia beat South Carolina 3-0 in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon to reduce the regional field to three. Virginia led Georgia 2-0 in the fourth inning of their elimination game on Tuesday evening when play was suspended.

Georgia and Virginia will resume their game this morning with a World Series berth on the line. After a 45-minute break, Rowan will play the winner for the regional championship and seeding for the World Series.

in Tuesday’s win, Reese Poole held Virginia to four hits. She struck out six and walked two.

Rowan was the home team and scored in the bottom of the first. Myla McNeely tripled and scored on Leah Carter’s groundout.

Virginia threatened in the top of the second, getting two hits and advancing runners to second and third, but Poole got a strikeout to end the inning.

Rowan made it 2-0 in the second. Eva Shue walked, stole second and scored on Caroline Lyerly’s single.

McNeely, who had two hits and scored twice, crossed the plate again in the third. She singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Shue.

 

Virginia    000    000    —  0   4   0

Rowan      111      00x    — 3    4    2

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan County among communities where CDC recommends masks indoors

Crime

Blotter: Shooters mistakenly fire bullets into woman’s West Kerr Street house

Local

Light installation could delay Bell Tower Green opening, but formal event still set for Sept. 10

Kannapolis

Kannapolis restroom listed among top 10 in the country, vying for top spot

Business

Mixed-use development planned near Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Little League softball: Rowan plays for regional championship, qualifies for World Series

Nation/World

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Nation/World

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

News

State briefs: Woman accused of taking baby to break-in

Nation/World

Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life

Coronavirus

Rowan health director says COVID-19 deaths preventable as county sees No. 315

Local

Rowan County Planning Board denies Reaper’s Realm rezoning request after opposition from neighbors

College

Catawba College’s Newman Park renovations grow more extensive

Local

David Freeze begins cross-country cycling journey in San Diego

Local

Community remembrance events to focus on lynchings of the past, need for justice today

Local

August issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Local

After 10 days, three hospitals, one diagnosis, Kassidy Sechler will return home

News

COVID-19 surging as North Carolina set to ease restrictions

Crime

Blotter: Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust finalizes deal to double size of nature preserve in Spencer

Local

Spin Doctors announced as headlining band for 2021 Cheerwine Festival

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Hoffner murder case, ‘Fame’ location

Local

Cornhole tournament at New Sarum Brewery brings out Panthers fans, raises money for charity

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools