July 27, 2021

  • 72°

Junior Legion baseball: Carson falls in semifinals

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Carson made a strong bid to be the first Rowan County team to win the Junior Legion baseball state tournament, but Carson’s run ended on Sunday afternoon.

Carson lost to Cherryville 10-4 in a semifinal game at Finch Field.

Cherryville took a 5-3 lead to the seventh and scored five times in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Connor Rayfield drove in two runs for Carson, which went unbeaten in pool play to advance to the semis.

Emory Taylor pitched into the seventh for Carson (23-3).

Ethan Guy had five of Cherryville’s 17 hits. Carson was held to five hits.

On Monday, Cherryville topped Matthews 11-4 for the championship.

Carson went 3-0 in pool play, beating Matthews, Wayne County and Davidson County.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Community remembrance events to focus on lynchings of the past, need for justice today

Local

August issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Local

After 10 days, three hospitals, one diagnosis, Kassidy Sechler will return home

News

COVID-19 surging as North Carolina set to ease restrictions

Crime

Blotter: Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust finalizes deal to double size of nature preserve in Spencer

Local

Spin Doctors announced as headlining band for 2021 Cheerwine Festival

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Hoffner murder case, ‘Fame’ location

Local

Cornhole tournament at New Sarum Brewery brings out Panthers fans, raises money for charity

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

Nation/World

Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

Crime

Child killed in Monroe drive-by shooting; 1 arrested

Local

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dragon Boat race returns after year hiatus

Local

Marker commemorating Jim Crow-era lynchings in Rowan County, racial injustice required years of work

Local

Identified Marine was a Salisbury native, served in WWII

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees COVID-19 cases coming more quickly, remains in middle tier for community spread

Cleveland

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

High School

High school athletics: Male Athlete of the Year Walker in league of once-in-a-generation players

Business

Young entrepreneur learns lesson of responsibility by raising quail, selling eggs

Lifestyle

Historic McCanless House sold, buyers plan on converting home into events venue

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Week 10 has virtual storytime, last chance to log hours

Coronavirus

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

College

College football: North grad Delaney ready for next challenges at Johnson C. Smith

College

Fishing: Carson grad Bauer signs with CVCC