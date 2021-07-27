Junior Legion baseball: Carson falls in semifinals

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Carson made a strong bid to be the first Rowan County team to win the Junior Legion baseball state tournament, but Carson’s run ended on Sunday afternoon.

Carson lost to Cherryville 10-4 in a semifinal game at Finch Field.

Cherryville took a 5-3 lead to the seventh and scored five times in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Connor Rayfield drove in two runs for Carson, which went unbeaten in pool play to advance to the semis.

Emory Taylor pitched into the seventh for Carson (23-3).

Ethan Guy had five of Cherryville’s 17 hits. Carson was held to five hits.

On Monday, Cherryville topped Matthews 11-4 for the championship.

Carson went 3-0 in pool play, beating Matthews, Wayne County and Davidson County.