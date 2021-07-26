July 26, 2021

  • 73°

American Legion baseball: State tournament schedule

By Post Sports

Published 1:43 am Monday, July 26, 2021

 

Rowan County’s Charlie Klingler had five RBIs in Saturday’s wild win against Kannapolis. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

State Tournament 

at Cherryville

Stars Pool — Rowan County, Port City, Wayne County, Cherryville

Stripes Pool — Kannapolis, Rutherford County, Wilmington, Fuquay-Varina

Wednesday, July 28

Port City vs. Rowan County, 10 a.m.

Rutherford County vs. Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis vs. Fuquay-Varina, 4 p.m.

Wayne County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Kannapolis vs. Rutherford County, 10 a.m.

Wayne County vs. Port City, 1 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Fuquay-Varina, 4 p.m.

Rowan County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Rutherford County vs. Fuquay-Varina, 10 a.m.

Wayne County vs. Rowan County, 1 p.m.

Port City vs. Cherryville, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Top 2 from the 2 pools advance

Saturday, July 31

Semifinals at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Championship game at time to be determined

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Asheboro, Aug. 3-8

World Series

Shelby, Aug. 12-17

Print Article

Comments

Local

Cornhole tournament at New Sarum Brewery brings out Panthers fans, raises money for charity

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

Nation/World

Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

Crime

Child killed in Monroe drive-by shooting; 1 arrested

Local

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dragon Boat race returns after year hiatus

Local

Marker commemorating Jim Crow-era lynchings in Rowan County, racial injustice required years of work

Local

Identified Marine was a Salisbury native, served in WWII

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees COVID-19 cases coming more quickly, remains in middle tier for community spread

Cleveland

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

High School

High school athletics: Male Athlete of the Year Walker in league of once-in-a-generation players

Business

Young entrepreneur learns lesson of responsibility by raising quail, selling eggs

Lifestyle

Historic McCanless House sold, buyers plan on converting home into events venue

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Week 10 has virtual storytime, last chance to log hours

Coronavirus

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

College

College football: North grad Delaney ready for next challenges at Johnson C. Smith

College

Fishing: Carson grad Bauer signs with CVCC

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury brings back in-person community resource fair

Nation/World

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

Nation/World

Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support

Nation/World

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

News

State briefs roundup

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for robbery in Cleveland

Crime

Blotter: South Carolina man arrested after attempting to purchase dog with stolen credit card

Local

Carolyn Hurley remembered as giving person