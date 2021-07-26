American Legion baseball: State tournament schedule
State Tournament
at Cherryville
Stars Pool — Rowan County, Port City, Wayne County, Cherryville
Stripes Pool — Kannapolis, Rutherford County, Wilmington, Fuquay-Varina
Wednesday, July 28
Port City vs. Rowan County, 10 a.m.
Rutherford County vs. Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis vs. Fuquay-Varina, 4 p.m.
Wayne County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Kannapolis vs. Rutherford County, 10 a.m.
Wayne County vs. Port City, 1 p.m.
Wilmington vs. Fuquay-Varina, 4 p.m.
Rowan County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Rutherford County vs. Fuquay-Varina, 10 a.m.
Wayne County vs. Rowan County, 1 p.m.
Port City vs. Cherryville, 4 p.m.
Kannapolis vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Top 2 from the 2 pools advance
Saturday, July 31
Semifinals at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Championship game at time to be determined
Mid-Atlantic Regional
Asheboro, Aug. 3-8
World Series
Shelby, Aug. 12-17
