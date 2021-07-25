July 25, 2021

Carson's Ben Bauer has signed with the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program Submitted photo

Fishing: Carson grad Bauer signs with CVCC

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

Staff report

Carson graduate Ben Bauer has signed with the   Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program.

Bauer, who has been fishing since he was 4, started participating in fishing tournaments when he was 7.

“It’s exciting,” Bauer said. “I’m sure I’m going to learn more about the sport. Just being at a college that has so much to offer and so many trades — I love being a part of it.”

Bauer is a two-time B.A.S.S. youth division champion, winning titles in the seventh and eighth grade at China Grove Middle School before moving up to the high school level as an eighth grader.

He went on to win a state championship in the B.A.S.S. high school division as a ninth grader at Carson High School in 2018 before finishing in fifth place in the state during his junior and senior seasons.

Bauer discovered the the nationally ranked CVCC Red Hawks bass fishing team through his father Bob, who is the state youth director for B.A.S.S. in North Carolina.

Last month, the Bauers met with Red Hawks bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo and assistant coach John Mayo during one of Catawba Valley’s tournaments on Lay Lake to gauge Ben’s interest in joining the program.
“I’ve always wanted to fish for a college,” Bauer said. “I was going to try to get into it, but my goal wasn’t necessarily to go to college for fishing until I learned about CVCC. I learned more about this program and how everyone fishes at every tournament and how it’s more inclusive.”
Mayo is thrilled to add Bauer to her growing Red Hawk bass fishing program.
“I have known Ben and his family for a long time, and we are excited about having him join our program,” Mayo said. “He is a great addition to a very strong freshmen class.”

Bauer joins a talented 2021-22 CVCC recruiting class that includes Freedom’s Hunter Keller, Daniel Brackett and Wes Smith; East Lincoln’s  Brooke Armstrong and Cabe Mackey, and Bethlehem’s Carson Eckard.

CVCC finished its second season of competitive bass fishing ranked 17th nationally and No. 1 among junior colleges.

  

