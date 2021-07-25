July 26, 2021

  • 72°

Child killed in Monroe drive-by shooting; 1 arrested

By News Service Report

Published 11:34 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

MONROE (AP) — Police in North Carolina arrested one man Sunday and were searching for other suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting a day earlier that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

The victim was sitting outside with friends on a picnic table in Monroe, about 30 miles from Charlotte, when an SUV drove by Saturday evening and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The child, who was not immediately identified, was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a news release Sunday.

According to the news release, Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, of Monroe, was arrested, charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Warrants were issued for two other men, and a potential fourth suspect was in the process of being identified, according to the news release.

Officials initially gave the victim’s age as 12, but Sunday’s news release said she was 13.

