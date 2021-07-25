July 26, 2021

  • 72°

Cal Thomas: Cuba Libre! and the left

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

By Cal Thomas

People on the far left have become so predictable that their statements are no longer “breaking news.” They would be hilarious if they weren’t outrageous or if they didn’t contribute to the undermining of human rights and freedom in other countries.

Some on the left speak favorably about the evil twins of communism and socialism.

One of many examples has resurfaced after last week’s uprising in Cuba by thousands who have demanded freedom from dictatorship. Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project,” which seeks to teach history to public school students through the prism of slavery, said in a 2019 podcast that she believes Cuba is the most equal country in the Western hemisphere and might serve as a model for her project’s integration agenda.

While acknowledging she is not an expert on race, Hannah-Jones said she believes Cuba is the most “equal” and “multiracial” country in the hemisphere, which she attributed to socialism. In 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an opinion column by author David Satter titled, “100 years of Communism — 100 million dead.”

Such numbers do not deter communism’s enablers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not disappoint with her own predictable response to the demonstrations in Cuba. While making an obligatory defense of “human rights” and “free speech,” she blamed Cuba’s deplorable economic condition, not on communism or socialism, but on America’s “cruel” embargo, which she said has caused “human suffering.”

Cuba trades with much of the rest of the world, so the island’s problems can’t be all, or even mostly, America’s fault.

Should human suffering not include the number of people imprisoned by Castro and his successors?

As one might expect, Cuba does not publish information about the number of humans suffering in their prisons, but in 2012, Reuters reported that Cuban authorities acknowledged 57, 337 of its 11.2 million population were incarcerated. The Cuban Prisoners Defenders group, based in Madrid, estimates the number is far higher — 123,000, which would make it first in the global ranking of prison populations per capita.

For years the Hollywood left, liberal clergy and some American politicians have touted the supposed greatness of Cuba’s literacy program and “free” health care.

Steven G. Ullman, a School of Business Administration professor and chair, Department of Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told UM News that while universal health care in Cuba may have been a good idea in theory, in practice it is a failure: “…the doctors and nurses have very few supplies, including antibiotics, with which to treat patients, so prevention and treatment become problematic. That’s in addition to a lack of potable water. There is a significant shortage of supplies in the most populated rural areas. For example, clinics now require patients to bring their own bedding and food. There is a deterioration in sterilizing processes, reusing syringes, issues associated with old X-ray machines, no film available. With this breakdown, the theoretical concept has also fallen apart.”

As for literacy, how does it help if all Cubans can read if all they’re allowed to read is communist propaganda?

If the Biden administration and its leftist friends truly care about human suffering, the least they can do is use technology to re-open internet access in Cuba, which the government shut down during the demonstrations. Words are not enough. Cuba libre! Should be more than a slogan. It should be American policy.

Email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Cornhole tournament at New Sarum Brewery brings out Panthers fans, raises money for charity

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

Nation/World

Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

Crime

Child killed in Monroe drive-by shooting; 1 arrested

Local

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dragon Boat race returns after year hiatus

Local

Marker commemorating Jim Crow-era lynchings in Rowan County, racial injustice required years of work

Local

Identified Marine was a Salisbury native, served in WWII

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees COVID-19 cases coming more quickly, remains in middle tier for community spread

Cleveland

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

High School

High school athletics: Male Athlete of the Year Walker in league of once-in-a-generation players

Business

Young entrepreneur learns lesson of responsibility by raising quail, selling eggs

Lifestyle

Historic McCanless House sold, buyers plan on converting home into events venue

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Week 10 has virtual storytime, last chance to log hours

Coronavirus

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

College

College football: North grad Delaney ready for next challenges at Johnson C. Smith

College

Fishing: Carson grad Bauer signs with CVCC

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury brings back in-person community resource fair

Nation/World

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

Nation/World

Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support

Nation/World

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

News

State briefs roundup

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for robbery in Cleveland

Crime

Blotter: South Carolina man arrested after attempting to purchase dog with stolen credit card

Local

Carolyn Hurley remembered as giving person