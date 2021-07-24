July 24, 2021

  • 70°

Two bodies found after helicopter goes down off NC coast

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — The bodies of two brothers from Virginia have been found after the helicopter they were traveling in disappeared off the North Carolina coast, authorities said.

Officials were notified Thursday that the body of one man was found in the Albemarle Sound, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Responders recovered the body of John Arant, 35, and a short time later, they found the body of his brother, Alan Arant, 36, who was the pilot of the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said. News outlets report that the brothers were from Glade Hill, Virginia.

Emergency responders began searching for the helicopter and the brothers after a concerned friend notified officials that they lost communication with the Robinson R44 helicopter Monday evening, the Coast Guard said. The helicopter left from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and was heading for the Dare County Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Wednesday that it is investigating the crash.

In addition to the Coast Guard and the Tyrrell Sheriff’s Office, the agencies involved in the search included the N.C. Marine Patrol, U.S. Fish & Wildlife and N.C. Emergency Management.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

News

Stay-at-home orders cut into commercial fishermen’s catch last year

News

Two bodies found after helicopter goes down off NC coast

Nation/World

Unlikely partners: Pelosi, Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

Crime

Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting customer near Knightdale

Nation/World

Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250 million bail

Local

A year after removal, ‘Fame’ Confederate monument relocated to new home

Local

Photo gallery: ‘Fame’ relocation complete

Local

‘Fame’ Confederate monument being moved to North Lee Street cemetery today

Business

Troyer’s Country Market closing because of staff shortages, deal to sell building

Local

Builders interested in Spencer-owned residential properties

Local

Local wildlife biologist wins state award for private land conservation efforts

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Inaugural Paint the Pavement project postponed due to paint shortages

Coronavirus

Major NC hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

High School

High school sports oversight revamp clears another state panel

Elections

McCrory wants three GOP primary debates in Senate race

College

College coaches working to learn impact of endorsement deals on recruiting

Local

City council tables issue of allowing golf carts on public roads

College

Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players say activism got them kicked off team

Crime

Blotter: Man robs East Innes Circle K at gunpoint

Crime

District Attorney clears deputies in shooting investigation from February chase

Local

Salisbury Police detective receives state Gang Investigators Association Award

Education

Change in state COVID-19 guidance gives school district freedom on masking

Local

Community shows outpouring of support for young Rowan County softball player