Little League softball: Rowan wins regional opener
Staff report
WARNER-ROBINS, Ga. — Reese Poole struck out 11 batters as Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team won its Southeast Regional opener on Saturday.
Rowan took charge with a four-run first inning.
Jordan Dry and Kaylee Furr hit triples for Rowan.
Rowan plays the Tennessee champs at noon on Sunday.
You Might Like
Little League softball: Rowan starts SE Regional play on Saturday
Staff report WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — COVID wiped out the 2020 Little League season, so Rowan Little League 12U is... read more