Junior Legion baseball: Carson wins second pool game

By Post Sports

Published 1:11 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

 

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Carson’s Junior Legion baseball team scored eight runs in the third inning and cruised to an 11-5 win against Wayne County on Friday.

The victory elevated Carson to 2-0 in pool play.

Carson concludes pool play  Saturday when it takes on Davidson County at 3:45 p.m. at Holt-Moffitt Field.

Carson (22-2) will finish first in its pool if it beats Davidson County.

If Davidson County (1-1) beats Carson, three teams in the four-team pool could finish with 2-1 records. Matthews (1-1) lost to Carson but beat Davidson County. Matthews plays Wayne County (0-2) on Saturday.

High Point (2-0) leads the other pool, with Cherryville (1-1) and Morehead City (1-1) also in contention. Cherryville plays Kinston (0-2) on Saturday, while High Point takes on Morehead City.

In Friday’s game, Mikey Beasley pitched four strong innings for Carson.  He allowed one run.

It was a 1-1 game when Carson came to bat in the bottom of the third. Five straight Carson players singled to ignite that eight-run inning. Jordan King and Connor Rayfield had two-run singlesd during the inning.

Rayfield added a two-run double in the fourth as Carson pushed the lead to 11-1. Three Carson relievers were able to finish up.

Carson had 14 hits, with Emory Taylor, Hayden Simmerson, Cameron Burleyson, Aaron Coe, Hunter Burris and Rayfield getting two each.

Rayfield drove in four runs, while King knocked in three.

 

Wayne County     001    021   1    — 5    7    2

Carson                  108    200   x    — 11   14   1

W — Beasley. L — Lawhorn.

 

Finch Field, Holt-Moffitt Field, Truist Point

Pool play

Stripes — Carson (2-0), Matthews (1-1), Davidson County (1-1), Wayne County (0-2)

Stars — High Point (2-0), Cherryville (1-1), Morehead City (1-1), Kinston (0-2)

            Thursday’s scores

Carson 3, Matthews 2

High Point 11, Cherryville 9

Morehead City 8, Kinston 5

Davidson County 4, Wayne County 1

           Friday’s scores

Cherryville 18, Morehead City 8

High Point 4, Kinston 3

Carson 11, Wayne County 5

Matthews 8, Davidson County 4

       Saturday’s games

Cherryville vs. Kinston, 1 p.m., Finch Field

High Point vs. Morehead City, 3:45 p.m., Finch Field

Matthews vs. Wayne County, 1 p.m, Holt-Moffitt Field

Carson vs. Davidson County, 3:45 p.m., Holt-Moffitt Field

