July 23, 2021

Junior Legion baseball: Carson wins first game in state tournament

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 23, 2021

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Carson’s baseball team rallied in the bottom of the seventh to win its opening game in the Junior Legion State Tournament on Thursday.

Will Bradshaw lined a single to right field with one out to plate the decisive run in a 3-2 victory over Matthews Post 235.

Matthews, runner-up in Area IV,  scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 2-1 lead and held that advantage until the seventh.

Area III champion Carson (21-2) scored in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. Keegan Barger walked, stole second and scored on a double by Jordan King, who served as the DH for Carson High’s varsity team.

Carson starting pitcher Emory Taylor allowed 10 hits, but got through four innings.

Mikey Beasley replaced Taylor in the fifth.

Hayden Simmerson, one of the county’s brightest pitching prospects, pitched the sixth and seventh and was credited with the win. He struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Carson’s winning rally began with King being hit by a pitch leading off the seventh. With one out, Hunter Burris and Austin Efird singled to load the bases.

Aaron Coe’s single tied the game before Bradshaw delivered his game-winning blow.

Bradshaw, Coe, King and Cameron Burleyson had two each hits for Carson. Carson had 11 hits, while Matthews had 12.

The format is pool play with the top two teams in the two four-team pools advancing to the semifinals. Carson plays today at 4 p.m. at Truist Field in High Point against Wayne County, the champion of Area I.

Matthews   000   110   0   — 2

Carson        100    000   2  — 3

W — Simmerson. L — Zach Vigre.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

