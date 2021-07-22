Shoutouts: Helen S. and Julius L. Goldman Scholarships awarded to two graduates

Caroline Louise Clark and Maranda Mariah Smith-Crowe have been awarded the Helen S. and Julius L. Goldman Scholarships for academic year 2021.

This four-year renewable scholarship is administered through the sponsorship of the Salisbury branch of the American Association of University Women in memory of Helen Sokol Goldman and Julius L. Goldman. The Goldman Scholarship Fund awards educational scholarships based on a competitive process that considers academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, financial need, references, and the applicant’s statement of personal aspirations and educational goals.

Caroline Louise Clark is a 2021 graduate of Salisbury High School. She will be attending Appalachian State University Caroline is the daughter of Lisa and Bill Clark.

Maranda Mariah Smith-Crowe is a 2021 graduate of North Rowan High School. She will be attending The University of North Carolina Wilmington. Her guardians are Ashley Patterson, Julie Chambers and Alvin Smith-Crowe.

Collegiate Honors

Payton Holt, of Mt. Ulla, was named to the Dean’s List at Emory and Henry College.