July 22, 2021

Blotter: Man robs East Innes Circle K at gunpoint

By Carl Blankenship

Published 7:30 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police say an armed man robbed the Circle K on the 1000 block of East Innes Street early Thursday morning.

Salisbury Police Lt. Justin Crews said a man entered the store wearing a mask and spoke to the clerk before walking around the counter and putting a silver handgun to her head and demanding money.

The clerk refused, grabbed the phone and attempted to call 911. The man failed to grab the phone out of her hands, took a pack of cigarettes and ran away.

The suspect was captured on store surveillance cameras but no one has been arrested.

In other crime reports:

• Burglars took items from a tool shed in the 300 block of Knotty Pine Circle in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• An assault was reported on the 3000 block of Bringle Ferry Road on Wednesday.

• Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of West Innes Street on Thursday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 500 block of East Liberty Street on Wednesday.

• An assault was reported on the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive on Wednesday.

• A report was made about a hit-and-run with property damage in the 1300 block of East Innes Street on Wednesday.

• There was a report of drug paraphernalia possession on the 1200 block of South Fulton Street on Wednesday.

Crime

