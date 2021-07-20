July 21, 2021

Salisbury Police looking for suspect who stole car during test drive

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are looking for a male suspect after he sped off in a car during a test drive.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the owner of a Cadillac CTS listed it for sale on Facebook and went for a test drive Sunday night with a potential buyer. The buyer turned suspect said a tire felt like it needed air and stopped the vehicle at the Sheetz gas station and convenience store at 1520 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

When the car’s owner exited the vehicle to look at the tires, the suspect sped off toward Interstate 85.

Less than 24 hours later on Monday, Salisbury Police recovered the vehicle at the intersection of Cooper and Hill streets. Police found fingerprints in the car and have identified potential suspects. The keys weren’t recovered.

An initial description of the suspect called him a juvenile, but detectives on Tuesday said it wasn’t clear the person was younger than 18.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

DeSantis recommended people selling a vehicle privately be careful about who they allow to take test drives. Similar to car dealerships, people should hold onto the potential buyer’s driver’s license when allowing test drivers, DeSantis said.

