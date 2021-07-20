July 21, 2021

Letter: ‘If you can’t win’ philosophy applies to GOP

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Michael Whatley’s column published July 11 (Democrats’ new philosophy: If you can’t win, change the rules”) is part of the N.C. Republican hierarchy and spreads untruths like so many others of his party. The former guy twice impeached spread so many lies and continues the big lie that he won the 2020 election.

No, it is not the Democrats who are trying to change the rules. It’s Republican-led legislatures in too many states based on the big lie there was fraud in the 2020 election and that the other guy won. A smidgen of fraud was found among Republicans, but the election was mostly fraud-free.

Based on these lies, Republicans are trying to change the rules to make it harder for people to vote, and it will impact those who would not vote their way in many instances. The right to vote, one person one vote, is sacred if the U.S. democratic republic is to survive.

I am sick and tired of hearing falsities where they deny the failed coup attempt of Jan. 6 was the violent attack we all witnessed. And the gross misinformation and lies continually spreading from their ranks about the COVID vaccinations put so many peoples lives at risk for the more deadly and virulent COVID strains because so many in their ranks refuse to get the protective vaccinations.

“If you can’t win, change the rules” applies to the national antics of Republicans,  so stop spreading the many lies. Our democracy is at stake.

— Pat Bullard 
China Grove

