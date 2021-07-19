July 21, 2021

Javon Markese Stevenson

Blotter: Salisbury man jailed for breaking into vehicles around Confederate Avenue

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:19 am Monday, July 19, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man is facing a bevy of charges following a string of vehicle break-ins last month.

Javon Markese Stevenson, 20, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and littering. 

The charges stem from string of larcenies that occurred on June 11. Stevenson allegedly broke into several vehicles in the area of Confederate Avenue in Salisbury and stole tennis racquets, clothing, purses, an American Express credit card, cash and registration cards. Stevenson is also accused of stealing a 2016 Buick Enclave with a value of $20,000. According to the arrest warrant, Stevenson tossed some of the stolen property, including car seats and other items, while in the 300 block of Vanderford Street. 

Stevenson was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $55,000 bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Andrew Joseph Ketchie, 30, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ketchie was also charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. Those charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in March. Ketchie also was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for incidents that occurred in January and February. There were numerous orders for arrest out on Ketchie for failing to appear in court on other charges, including driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ketchie was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $19,000 bond.

• Mark Lee Lambert, 43, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Sunday for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. The charges stem from incidents that occurred in April. There was already an order for arrest on Lambert for failing to appear for several charges, including driving without a license or registration, misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. Lambert was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $23,500 bond.

• Matthew Lee Rowland, 38, of Salisbury was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly striking Kevin Russel Swicegood with his 2017 Volkswagen GTI Sport. Swicegood, 45, of Salisbury was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon for ramming his 1999 Ford van into Rowland’s vehicle.

• Bryan Livengood, 34, of Salisbury was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department Friday with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. In addition to pointing a gun at a victim, Livengood caused the victim to blackout by strangulating her, warrants state.

• Charlotte Peoples Lawson, 46, of Salisbury was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense.

• Devan Allen Brown, 27, of Kannapolis was charged with felony breaking and entering.

