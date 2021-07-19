July 21, 2021

  • 68°
Photo by Salisbury Fire Department - This Monroe Street home was consumed by flames when firefighters arrived early Monday morning.

Historic district home declared ‘total loss’ after fire

By Staff Report

Published 12:53 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

SALISBURY — Firefighters say a Monroe Street house is a “total loss” after a fire early Monday.

Salisbury firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 12:43 a.m. Monday and found the house consumed by flames. The blaze was under control about an hour later — at 1:37 a.m — but the interior of the home was devastated by the fire.

There were no injuries in the fire, and it’s believed no one was living in the building, said Division Chief Jay Baker. The home, which sits in the West Square Historic District, was for sale.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Charlotte firm delivers report showing racial issues exist among Salisbury police officers, recommends changes

Elections

New county board of elections members sworn in until 2023; board to select early voting plan at August meeting

News

Livingstone hoping to raise $100,000 for athletics projects via golf tournament

High School

Major state high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

Crime

Blotter: July 20

Local

Millbridge Speedway events to be shown on DIRTVision

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Driver shuts down High Point

Nation/World

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

Nation/World

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

Nation/World

Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

Nation/World

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: ‘Best day ever!’

Coronavirus

Novant doctor encourages vaccinations, says average hospitalization age now 47

Local

City’s finance director takes new job; interim named

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for suspect who stole car during test drive

Local

Commissioners renew plans to transform West End Plaza into agricultural center, meeting hall

Business

Imperial Supplies celebrates opening of larger distribution center

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd says government is ‘root of all evil,’ assistance makes it rational for people to stay home

Local

Council to meet in-person, hear report on diversity, equity in Salisbury Police Department

High School

High school soccer: Two Salisbury grads in action tonight

Coronavirus

County records 314th COVID-19 death

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are veterans who received shots at Salisbury VA eligible for COVID-19 vaccine lottery?

Local

Historic district home declared ‘total loss’ after fire

Crime

Target in Statesville Boulevard shooting also charged for possessing firearm as convicted felon

Crime

Man charged with racing on the interstate, taking deputies on chase while impaired