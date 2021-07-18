July 18, 2021

The expo will be held in the historic Salisbury Station. File photo by Jon C. Lakey/Salisbury Post

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

Staff report

The Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc. is holding a Restoration and Design Expo in conjunction with the 46th annual OctoberTour on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10.

The show will be held in the Historic Salisbury Station Grand Waiting Room. An OctoberTour ticket gains free access, though separate expo tickets are also available. Vendors interested in participating in the show are encouraged to contact Diane M. Young, OctoberTour chairwoman, or the foundation office for an application.

Diane Young

“OctoberTour draws visitors with an appreciation for historic preservation and a desire to learn what others are doing to solve common design and maintenance issues on their homes and business,” Young said in a news release. “The expo is intended to allow attendees and preservation trades such as contractors, designers, suppliers and professionals who provide goods or services for renovation and restoration projects a place to explore, learn, network and sell.”

The OctoberTour draws more than 1,200 visitors during the annual two-day event.

“To ensure vendors get maximum exposure during the show, Octobertour attendees will walk through the expo to pick up their tickets at the Salisbury Station ticket booth,” Young said. “Attendees will exit the opposite end of the building.  In addition, individual tickets for exclusive access to the Restoration and Design Expo will be available for those who wish to enjoy the expo, without also participating in the tour of homes.”

She is a licensed general contractor and Historic Preservation Tax Credit consultant. She and her husband, Michael, recently completed the adaptive reuse of the O.O. Rufty Building in downtown Salisbury. During the renovation process, she identified the need for a preservation trade show to bring preservation trades together with owners of historic residential and commercial properties.

“OctoberTour was the perfect venue for such an event,” she said. “We needed wildlife experts to relocate bats. Custom wooden double hung windows made. Fire odor remediation. Sitework and utilities buried. Would have been great to find them all at one event.

“Preservation trades are a wealth of information to owners of historic properties” Young said. “As such, in addition to having a booth, we are inviting them to teach a class, do live demonstrations or hold a seminar.”

According to Young, vendors can rent one of the two private parlors in the Salisbury Station. The expo will provide a screen, projector and chairs.

“This is a great way for the preservation trades to invite guests to the show and interact with potential customers on a large scale,” she said.

Organizers are working to attract designers such as architects, engineers, interior designers (including kitchen and bath), and landscape architects. Also, contractors such as painters, masons, landscapers, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, flooring, walls, finish, hard tile, woodworkers and specialty craftsman.

The expo is also seeking suppliers and professionals who specialize in windows and doors, millwork and casework, custom cabinetry and countertops, wall finishes (paint, wallpaper), hard tile, textiles, rugs, fireplace inserts and accessories, appliances, plumbing fixtures, lighting and electrical fixtures, waterproofing and insulation, pavers and masonry products, yard décor, portrait artists and genealogical and archival professionals.

The show is limited to 40 vendors inside the Salisbury Station. Those who participate will be featured in print advertising and social media with clickable links to the vendors’ web page before and after the event. Each booth is 10 by 10 feet and includes tables, chairs, lunch and snacks. To be a sponsor or for information, contact Diane Young at dianeyoung96@gmail.com or email events@historicsalisbury.org or visit https://octobertour.com/octobertour-restoration-and-design-expo/

