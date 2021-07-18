July 18, 2021

  • 73°
Purple coneflower

Pollinators and summer blooming flowers are loving the heat

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

By Sarina Dellinger
Hurley Park

I’m sure you’ve noticed that summer is here in full swing. The midday humidity and temperatures can make it pretty miserable to be a gardener. However, the pollinators and summer blooming flowers are loving it.

Many of our native wildflowers thrive in the summer heat. One of my favorites is the purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea). In recent years, this particular perennial has exploded in popularity and is widely available at nurseries and garden centers. You may find cultivars or varieties in many colors and forms — not all of which are attractive to pollinators. I have found that it is easy to propagate this plant from seed but it will take a full year of growth before flowering. The purple coneflower can be found in the Murphy Garden alongside Annandale Avenue and across the park in various locations.

Another spectacular summer perennial is the Stoke’s Aster (Stokesia laevis). At Hurley Park, we have planted the cultivar ‘Peachie’s Pick’ which is around a foot tall, attracts many butterflies, and has purple blooms in the heat of summer and lasting through the fall with deadheading. Additionally, here in Salisbury, this perennial stays mostly evergreen and provides some winter interest. Check this plant out in the Lib and Ed Taylor Garden or the Ellen Ramsey Wilson Garden.

Finally, a native flower that anyone can grow, Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta). This short-lived perennial is an icon of summer in the south and will happily spread through a garden if allowed. The mass of yellow flowers enjoyed by pollinators give way to seed heads that are enjoyed by American Goldfinches in the fall. The leaves are prone to a fungal leaf spot, but this does not affect their flowering and can be lessened by tidy cleanup of leaves in the fall. There are many hybrids, cultivars, and varieties of this plant that are widely available to enjoy in your home garden. This plant can be found across many gardens of Hurley Park and in-mass in front of City Park Recreation Center.

All of the plants above enjoy full sun to partial shade and are drought resistant, once established. I hope that you will consider adding some, or all, of these perennials to your home garden.

If you have questions about Hurley Park, how to book events, or what is going on, please give us a call at 704-638-4459, or contact us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. If you would like to donate to Hurley Park, visit our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark.

Sarina Dellinger is assistant public garden manager of Hurley Park.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Crime

Cease Fire continues work to stop spread of gun violence in Salisbury

China Grove

Rowan voters will choose from 66 candidates for 42 open seats in November municipal elections

China Grove

China Grove celebrates Farmers Day’s founders on festival’s 40th anniversary

News

A new ride begins! San Diego to St. Augustine in about 40 days

China Grove

Top kids crowned in Little Mr. and Miss Farmer contest

Landis

Goal of restructuring police, fire in Landis into public safety department becoming reality

High School

Female Athlete of the Year: Salisbury’s Webb shined in soccer, running

Lifestyle

Artist from Rowan County gets opportunity to showcase his painting skills in San Francisco

Local

Presentation on plans for West End Plaza will serve as refresher for commissioners

High School

High school basketball: Wonders tab Efird as new boys basketball coach

Lifestyle

Explore with the library during Summer Reading Week 9

Lifestyle

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

Local

Local golf: Lyerly rolls into Rowan Amateur semifinals with Mulkey, Dorsett, Little

Lifestyle

A trip with Joe: JT Helms to ride motorcycle across country with memories of his father

Nation/World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

News

Charlotte running short on liquor

News

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race