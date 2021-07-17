Local golf: Rowan Amateur and Senior Rowan Amateur results
Rowan Amateur
First round
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Brian Sutton, 5 and 4
(17) Ryan Burke d. (16) Michael Dorsett, 3 and 2
(9) Ross Brown d. (24) Mike Helms, WD
(8) Shane Benfield d. (25) Lee Fesperman, 4 and 3
(4) Eric Mulkey d. (29) Andy Lombard, 5 and 3
(20) Jason Bernhardt d. (13) Trey Swaringe, 19 holes
(21) Chace Jensen d. (12) Brian Jones. 20 holes
(5) Andrew Morgan d. (28) Rusty Morrison, 1-up
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Mark Ziner, 7 and 6
(15) Chad Ballard d. (18) James Davis, 3 and 2
(23) Devin Gibson d. (10) Sean Kramer, 5 and 4
(7) Keith Dorsett d. (26) Alex Safrit, WD
(3) William Little d. (30) Ricky Adams, 5 and 3
(19) Derek Lipe d. 14) Chris Williams 1-up
(11) Kevin Lentz d. (22) Justin Overcash, 4 and 3
(6) Mitchell Swaringen d. (27) Wyatt Reeder, 4 and 2
Round of 16
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (17) Ryan Burke, 7 and 6
(9) Ross Brown d. (8) Shane Benfield, 5 and 4
(4) Eric Mulkey d. (20) Jason Bernhardt, 4 and 3
(5) Andrew Morgan d. (21) Chace Jense, 2 and 1
(2) Michael Swaringen d. (15) Chad Ballard, 6 and 5
(7) Keith Dorsett d. (23) Devin Gibson, 5 and 4
(3) William Little d. (19) Derek Lipe, 19 holes
(6) Mitchell Swaringen d. (11) Kevin Lentz, 4 and 3
Quarterfinals
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (9) Ross Brown, 5 and 4
(4) Eric Mulkey d. (5) Andrew Morgan, 4 and 3
(7) Keith Dorsett d. (2) Michael Swaringen, 1-up
(3) William Little d. (6) Mitchell Swaringen, 5 and 4
Sunday’s semifinals, Corbin Hills
(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (4) Eric Mulkey
(7) Keith Dorsett vs. (3) William Little
Sr. Rowan Amateur
First round
(1) Wally Eidson d. (16) Chris Shackleford, 2-up
(8) Randy Kaiser d. (9) Roger Mullins, 4 and 3
(4) Steve Gegorek d. (13) Bart Carroll, 1-up
(5) Kip Honeycutt d. (12) Dusty Holder, 1-up
(2) Alan Barefoot d. (15) Ronnie Hobbs, 3 and 2
(7) Billy Swaringen d. (10) Mark Marlowe, 3 and 2
(3) Chuck Valley d. (14) Greg Creeger, 3 and 1
(6) Steve Honeycutt d. (11) Kevin Lee, 1-up
Quarterfinals
(1) Wally Eidson d. (8) Randy Kaiser, 2 and 1
(4) Steve Gegorek d. (5) Kip Honeycutt, 5 and 4
(2) Alan Barefoot d. (7) Billy Swaringen
(3) Chuck Valley d. (6) Steve Honeycutt
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Wally Eidson vs. (4) Steve Gegorek
(2) Alan Barefoot vs. (3) Chuck Valley
