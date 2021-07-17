High school basketball: Wonders hire Efird

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Jonathan Efird, 31, was announced as A.L. Brown’s new head boys basketball coach on Saturday.

He’ll also assist with football.

Efird was an exceptional football and basketball player for the Wonders, graduating in 2008.

A quarterback, he played college football at Western Carolina and UNC Pembroke.

He’s been coaching at Purnell Swett, a 4A school in Pembroke.

He’s been football offensive coordinator, jayvee baseball coach and head girls basketball coach.

