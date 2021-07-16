July 17, 2021

  • 73°

Legion baseball: It wasn’t over for Rowan County

By Post Sports

Published 11:44 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Rowan County’s Tristan Miller had the game-winning hit on Friday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — The original “It ain’t over till it’s over” is credited to New York Mets manager Yogi Berra during a pennant race 48 years ago, although what Yogi actually said was the far less dramatic and far more bizarre: “Yeah, time is running out, but you’re still not out of it until it’s automatic.”

The Mets did come back to win their division and the National League pennant in 1973,  and “It ain’t over till it’s over” somehow became an integral part of the jargon of sports. Ask anyone, and they’ll tell you that’s what Yogi said.

At any rate, down 6-2 going to the bottom of the seventh on Friday, it wasn’t over until it was over for Rowan County’s American Legion team. Rowan apparently had the Greensboro Red  Wings, who had dominated the game up to that point, right where it wanted them.

Rowan scored five times in the seventh, winning the game 7-6 on Tristan Miller’s one-out single. Miller had entered the game in the sixth as a pinch-hitter and had rapped into a rally-killing double play, but baseball is all about redemption. Miller redeemed himself.

Greensboro (7-12) has a good team, much better than its record would indicate, and beat Northern Division co-leader Randolph County on Thursday.

Greensboro came to Staton Field with just nine players but was determined to avenge a recent 9-6 loss to Rowan.

Brandon Fury, the losing pitcher in relief in that first meeting, was the starting pitcher on Friday. Rowan had a chance to get him off the mound in the bottom of the first with two walks, a hit batsman and a run-scoring single by Aiden Schenck, but Fury escaped the inning with two strikeouts, and Rowan settled for a 1-0 lead.

Then Fury settled in.

Greensboro tied the game 1-all in the second against Rowan starting pitcher Kaleb Burleyson.

Greensboro went up 5-1 in the fourth when Zander Burton relieved Burleyson with the bases loaded and was greeted by a grand slam by Rush Bowman, Greensboro’s 6-foot-2, 235-pound catcher.

Greensboro made it 6-1 in the fifth, although Rowan got that run back on Charlie Klingler’s single and Logan Rogers’ double in the bottom of the inning.

Reliever Chase Drinkard got Greensboro out in the sixth with the help of a double play.

Greensboro threatened to add more runs in the seventh against Rogers with a walk and two hits, but Rowan got the third out with heads-up defense and a Greensboro baserunning mistake.

Peyton Summerall had entered the game in the top of the seventh to play third base, part of a flurry of Rowan defensive changes, and was inserted in the ninth spot in the batting order.

Summerall walked to lead off the decisive seventh, moved to second on a passed ball and scored when Klingler’s tapper in front of the plate was thrown away. CP Pyle has been in a bit of a hitting slump, but speed never slumps, and Pyle laid down a bunt single to put two men on. When Pyle took off to steal second, an errant throw resulted. Klingler scored to cut the deficit to 6-4, and Pyle kept rolling to third.

Greensboro turned to its bullpen — third baseman Grayson Southern — with Fury moving over to third base. Southern gave up a solid hit to Rogers, and it was 6-5.

Dylan Driver bunted, resulting in chaos. When the smoke cleared, Driver was at second and Rogers was at third. Schenck was walked intentionally to fill the bases, which made a lot of sense. Schenck’s been hot and the youngster behind him, Jacob Causey, had struck out looking three straight times on Friday.

Causey also redeemed himself. He was able to put a 3-and-1 pitch in play — grounding out to shortstop — as Rogers came home with the tying run.

Austin Fulk was walked intentionally to reload the bases. Then Miller smacked a 3-and-2 pitch through the left side, and Rowan had pulled it out.

As it turned out, it was never over.

It appeared Rogers was just getting some work in on the mound in the seventh to stay sharp for the playoffs, but he ended up getting the win.

Klinger scored three runs. Rogers and Schenck had two hits each.

Clay Edmondson and Garrett Schmiederer had three hits each for the Red Wings.

Rowan (11-3) has won six in a row and plays a non-division game at High Point on Saturday at Finch Field at 6 p.m.

Rowan wraps the regular season on Sunday at Kannapolis.

Rowan will be home for a Tuesday playoff game against whoever finishes second in the Northern Division.

 

Greensboro   010   410   0   — 6   10   3

Rowan Co.    100   010    5   — 7     9   2

HR — Greensboro: Bowman

W — Rogers (1-0). L — Southern.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race

China Grove

Tractor parade, cakewalk bring people together in China Grove during weeklong celebration of Farmers Day

Coronavirus

Pineville woman gets $1 million in vaccine lottery

Landis

ElectriCities, Treasurer Folwell anticipate better rates for Landis customers with passage of reinvestment bill

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Local golf: Lyerly, Childress qualify for big events

College

NCAA chief open to decentralizing national governing body

Coronavirus

Surgeon general works to end COVID misinformation

Local

Navy seaman killed during attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II to be buried in Salisbury

Nation/World

Family sues airline after aborted landing

Nation/World

Biden bids Merkel farewell in German chancellor’s last visit to White House

China Grove

China Grove man killed in single-vehicle crash

Crime

19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

Business

MaxLife Industries to create 55 new jobs with expansion in Rowan County

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey