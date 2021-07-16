Junior Legion: Carson advances in playoffs

Staff report

LEXINGTON — The Carson Junior Legion team is headed for the second round of the playoffs.

Carson routed Davidson County 14-1 on Friday in five innings to sweep a best-of-three first-round series.

Mikey Beasley pitched the win for Carson.

Carson (19-2) won the first game of the series on Thursday 9-0 behind the pitching of Emory Taylor, Casey Crawford and Ben Grubbs.

A bases-clearing double by Cody Russell was the key hit.

Blake Cauble is Carson’s head coach.

Carson will play the winner of the High Point-Mount Airy series next.