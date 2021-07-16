July 16, 2021

  • 73°

ElectriCities, Treasurer Folwell anticipate better rates for Landis customers with passage of reinvestment bill

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — Following the passage of a bipartisan bill backed by Sen. Carl Ford, cities and towns using ElectriCities services could eventually see lower rates if they decide to reinvest nuclear decommissioning funds into a state treasurer-controlled fund.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 323, which received unanimous support in both chambers. It was filed by Sen. Paul Newton, a Republican who represents Cabarrus and Union counties, and backed by Ford, a Republican representing Rowan and Stanly counties. The bill allows money deposited into nuclear decommissioning funds established by the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1 to be reinvested into the State Treasurer’s Ancillary Governmental Participant Investment Program.

The bill is anticipated to impact 19 cities and towns using ElectriCities for electric services across the Piedmont and western North Carolina areas, including Landis. Those cities are also part of the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1, which was founded in 1976.

The agency has 75% ownership interest in the Catawba Nuclear Station 1, located in York County, South Carolina, and operated by Duke Energy. Under federal law, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires each operator of a nuclear facility to establish and maintain funds to decommission the facility and restore the site once the nuclear plant is closed. In 1990, the NC Municipal Power Agency Number 1 established the Catawba Unit No. 1 Decommissioning Trust Fund and the Catawba Unit No. 2 Decommissioning Trust Fund.

Similar to a pension fund, funds to decommission must be accumulated through member contributions and investment earnings to meet projected costs. The contributions are ultimately paid for by ratepayers across the 19 participating cities and towns. State Treasurer Dale Folwell explained to the Post that like a retirement or college savings plan, funds with lower fees associated with the investment ultimately result in lower wholesale rates for users. Investing in the state-maintained Ancillary Governmental Participant Investment Program, which comprises government entities outside of the North Carolina Retirement System, provides the opportunity to earn higher returns in the fund.

“The expenses of (paying into that fund) go down,” Folwell said. “The higher return you may earn means less that has to be put toward the decommissioning funds.”

Folwell said one benefit is that ElectriCities users can invest alongside “one of the lowest-costing investment options in the world.” He cites a recent CEM Benchmarking report measuring the cost-effectiveness of the state’s investments. The report compared North Carolina’s investment plans with 48 other U.S. pension plans and 14 peer states of similar-sized investment portfolios from 2015-19. The report credits North Carolina with having the lowest rates, with its total investment cost of $323.9 million across that time period lower than the median of peer states. Additionally, while North Carolina’s total investment cost was close to that of the 14 other states in 2016, North Carolina’s costs dropped by more than 30% in the three years afterwards while the national and peer average remained steady.

Folwell said the outside report is used to ensure state plans are being managed as efficiently as possible.

“The decommissioning trust fund should help all the ElectriCities upgrade infrastructure, cut rates, or both,” Ford said, adding that such money would be monitored by Folwell and State Auditor Beth Wood.

Landis currently purchases power from the NC Municipal Power Agency Number 1 at voltages of 4.2 kilovolts and 12.5 kilovolts for approximately 3,400 customers. In the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which began July 1, the town implemented a 1-cent reduction for residential electric rates.

ElectriCities estimates the interest rate for the current decommissioning funds to be 2.2% until 2031.

“(Over) the last 10 years, interest rates have continued to decline, and as a result, NCMPA1 has lowered its earnings assumptions and increased the contribution amount,” said a spokesperson with ElectriCities. “A higher assumed rate of return would boost earnings and could result in a wholesale rate decrease, assuming current assumptions of revenue, cost and projected and actual market returns hold true.”

ElectriCities estimates a current balance of $419 million across the decommissioning funds. The state’s license for the Catawba unit project ends in 2043.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

China Grove

Tractor parade, cakewalk bring people together in China Grove during weeklong celebration of Farmers Day

Coronavirus

Pineville woman gets $1 million in vaccine lottery

Landis

ElectriCities, Treasurer Folwell anticipate better rates for Landis customers with passage of reinvestment bill

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Local golf: Lyerly, Childress qualify for big events

College

NCAA chief open to decentralizing national governing body

Coronavirus

Surgeon general works to end COVID misinformation

Local

Navy seaman killed during attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II to be buried in Salisbury

Nation/World

Family sues airline after aborted landing

Nation/World

Biden bids Merkel farewell in German chancellor’s last visit to White House

China Grove

China Grove man killed in single-vehicle crash

BREAKING NEWS

19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

Business

MaxLife Industries to create 55 new jobs with expansion in Rowan County

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying